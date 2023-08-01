Tributes Pour In For Euphoria Star Angus Cloud, Who Has Died Aged 25

Angus Cloud – best known for playing Fez (Fezco O'Neill) in the HBO series Euphoria has died at the age of 25. The actor was found dead at his home in Oakland, California on 31 July. According to his family, Angus Cloud had been struggling with the loss of his father Conor Hickey, who died in May. In a recent Instagram post, Angus shared a photo of his father with the caption, 'miss you breh'.

A statement from his family, released on Monday night, read: 'It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.'

'The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.'

They added, 'We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.'

Tributes for Angus Cloud

Tributes from friends, admirers and co-stars have all poured in since the news of his death broke. HBO released a statement saying, 'We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family.'

Euphoria – HBO's second most watched show, following Game of Thrones – launched Angus to fame when it first aired in 2019. He was previously working as a waiter in New York and was scouted by a casting agent to audition for the show. Starring alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer, he quickly became one of Euphoria's most loved stars.

The show's creator Sam Levinson said: 'There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.'

Javon Walton, who plays Angus's onscreen brother Ashtray in Euphoria, wrote, 'rest easy brother' and shared a photo of the pair on his Instagram story with the caption 'forever family'.

Drake, who is an executive producer on the series, wrote 'Good soul' and shared a picture of Angus on Instagram. Meanwhile Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya's on-screen younger sister Gia Bennett in the show, wrote: 'The tears just won't stop.'