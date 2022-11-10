The Crown: The Real Story Of Sydney Johnson

If, like us, you've been bingeing the latest series of The Crown and have already reached episode three, you'll have been introduced to the character Sydney Johnson and immediately googled him to find out exactly who he was in real life. Luckily, we've got all the answers for you right here.

Born in 1923 on Andros Islands in the Bahamas - which was then a British colony - Sydney Johnson eventually became the Duke of Windsor's valet and, as we've seen in series five of The Crown, grew close to Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, the father of Diana's boyfriend Dodi.

How did Sydney Johnson start working for the royals?

When the Duke of Windsor - formerly King Edward VIII- abdicated the throne in 1936, Winston Churchill gave him the position of Governor of the Bahamas in 1940, and he moved there with his wife Wallis Simpson.

At first, Sydney served as the beach attendant at the Duke's home in Nassau before being promoted to a higher ranking servant inside the house. In 1945, when the Duke and his wife moved back to Europe, Sydney who was then working as his footman, came with them and lived with the couple when they took up residence in Paris.

Eventually Sydney was promoted to the role of Edward's valet and he worked in that position until 1972 when he was sacked by Wallis Simpson following the Duke of Windsor's death in 1972 and the death of Sydney's wife.

How did Sydney Johnson meet Mohamed Al-Fayed?

After his dismissal, Sydney began working as a waiter at The Ritz in Paris which was bought by Mohamed in 1979.

Mohamed, who was keen to become a member of the British establishment, learnt of Sydney's connections and hired Sydney to work as his valet in order to teach him about British society.

After the death of Wallis Simpson, Mohamed bought the Duke of Windsor's property in Paris and installed Sydney there as a curator, restoring the villa to its former glory.

When did Sydney Johnson pass away?

Sydney passed away in Paris on 17 January 1990 at the age of 69.

Who plays Sydney Johnson in The Crown?

Sydney is played by actor Jude Akuwudike who you may recognise from the TV series Gangs of London.