Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse: Dance Is So Important For Girls’ Development

In case you missed it, Strictly Come Dancing is back on our telly boxes and, for the first time in two years, it’s business as usual, with Covid restrictions finally lifted and a full studio audience.

One person who’s thrilled that things are back to normal (other than, you know, everybody) is judge Motsi Mabuse who, despite this being her fourth year on the panel, has only been a part of the Strictly formula we know and love for one of those series.

‘It was so good on Saturday to feel how it is with having the audience back,’ she told Grazia exclusively ahead of the second live show of 2022. ‘Literally in the Covid times you would make a joke and you’d be laughing alone.

‘Now people are actually reacting, it just feels fuller, more fun - you get the energy from the audience so it’s not even about the cameras so much, it’s about the interaction that happens in the studio. You have people there who you can bounce back off and, for the judges, it feels like it’s not just on our shoulders.’

As well as a full studio audience and the buzz of the overcrowded balcony, another Strictly stalwart making a return this year is the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, where contestants have traditionally competed in the semi-finals. It made an appearance in last week’s launch show.

‘I’ve only been once to Blackpool [ with Strictly ] because when I arrived everything went to covid,’ says Motsi. ‘The atmosphere is indescribable, you feel like you’re elevated for some reason. It’s iconic in our industry, there’s a lot of history so being there with Strictly is like, “wow”.’

Like everyone on Strictly, Motsi has a glittering professional dancing career behind her; in fact, all three of the Mabuse sisters, including Oti, who danced as a professional on the show up until last year and lifted the Glitterball Trophy in both 2019 (with Kelvin Fletcher) and 2020 (with Bill Bailey), are revered in the ballroom dancing world. Motsi earned her judging credentials as a pro dancer and then a judge on Germany’s Let’s Dance – which, she says, is ‘a completely different show'. The UK version is 'more traditional, you know what to expect, you know how it runs [ and ] they try to keep it that way. The development of the show, it’s more traditional. The German show they’re really looking into how far you can push the box in entertainment value'.

But despite the family’s glamorous credentials, their start in life was far from gilded. Growing up in South Africa after it was torn apart by Apartheid, Motsi writes about overcoming this in her new autobiography, Finding My Own Rhythm.

‘The hardest parts for me were the beginning of it all, how I found a way to pull through,’ she says. ‘Doing the audio part of the book and reading out loud, and listening to my own voice [ talking about ] the process was really, really hard. I was emotional for a few days because it brought up all the old memories.’

While these days she’s best known for her judging rather than her dancing, Motsi still teaches regularly at the dance school she runs with her husband near Frankfurt, Germany, and is passionate about the power of movement.

‘Girls [ often ] have dance growing up and I think it’s so important for their development,’ she says. ‘I’m always really pleased when I hear in schools when they integrate dancing and so on because it’s so important for their development.’

And while she’s danced in global competitions and in ballrooms the world over, you’re unlikely to catch her letting go on a club dancefloor.

‘The last time I was in a club was with Oti, but I was like "nooo I can’t". I don’t know, something has happened to me, I’ll get back to those days.’

Finding My Own Rhythm by Motsi Mabuse published by Ebury Spotlight is OUT NOW, RRP £20.00.