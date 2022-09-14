Meet The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Judges

Gallery Strictly Come Dancing Judges

Anton Du Beke joined the judging panel in 2021 after long-reigning judge Bruno Tonioli took on commitments in the US for Dancing With The Stars. It has now been announced that Anton is a permanent judge on the show going forward as Bruno focuses on his work in the US. It was assumed by many that Bruno would come back but this is not the case. Bruno wished Anton the best of luck stepping into his shoes, saying, 'Anton, you've done a fantastic job, you deserve it. It's a 10 from me. Carry on, do me proud – but you've already done that anyway.'

Anton started off as a professional dancer on the show, appearing on the dance floor each week. Many fans of the show will remember him reaching the final in 2019 with Eastenders' Emma Barton. This was the second time in his 15 year stint as a pro dancer on Strictly that he reached the final and it was very emotional for him. Although they didn't win (they were beat by Kevin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse) it was surely a career defining moment for him.