Meet The Strictly Come Dancing Contestants For 2022

Gallery Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Contestants

CREDIT: BBC

Will was the first celebrity contestant confirmed for the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing. Will has been an actor for three decades. He is known for many roles including starring in Hollyoaks, Line of Duty and Broadchurch. Most recently he has appeared in Coronation Street as Harvey Gaskell.

He told the BBC: 'I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.This is also my Mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years, so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!'