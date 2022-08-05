Meet The Strictly Come Dancing Contestants For 2022

We still have a few months to wait before we can get our dancing shoes on again, but our excitement for Strictly Come Dancing never fades. Now that BBC have started to slowly release the line up of celebrity contestants for it's 20th series, it feels even more real now. We can hardly wait for more glitter, glamour and glorious dancing.
We already know that some professional dancers will not be making a return to the show, including Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec. So, we wonder who the new contestants will be paired up with after the loss of some fan favourite pros?
Returning judges include head judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Becke. It should be noted that fan favourite Bruno Tonioli will not be returning as he focuses his attention on judging the USA's Dancing With The Stars. This news has caused much disappointment for his UK fans who will miss his eccentric personality.
Last year Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice took home the glitter ball trophy and even won a BAFTA for their moving silent dance - but which contestant will take home the trophy this year? Here's everything we know so far about Strictly Come Dancing 2022.
When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 return?
The stars should get their sequins at the ready, as BBC have confirmed the show will be recorded on Wednesday 7 September. This means it will probably air on BBC on Saturday 10 September.
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Contestants
Will was the first celebrity contestant confirmed for the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing. Will has been an actor for three decades. He is known for many roles including starring in Hollyoaks, Line of Duty and Broadchurch. Most recently he has appeared in Coronation Street as Harvey Gaskell.
He told the BBC: 'I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.This is also my Mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years, so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!'
The second contestant to be confirmed is singer and actress Kym Marsh. Kym is another soap alumni and is well known for her role of Michelle Connor in Coronation Street. She has also had a successful music career, both in the band Hear'Say, which she won a place in after appearing on the classic show Popstars, and as a solo artist. She is also set to star in BBC's upcoming Waterloo Road revival.
Kym told the BBC: 'I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!'
TV and radio presenter, Richie Anderson, was confirmed as the third contestant joining the show. Richie is best known for his role on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show, presenting the travel bulletins as well as hosting a wide variety of his own shows. In May he also travelled to Turin to cover the Eurovision Song Contest.
Richie will follow in the historic footsteps of last year's John Whaite and Johannes Radebe in a male partnership. He say: 'This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world. Strictly is the ultimate feel good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.' He continued, 'I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I’m sure my friends and family will understand. It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.'