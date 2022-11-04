Everything Carrie Has Been Reading In And Just Like That…

As we impatiently wait for And Just Like That to return, we have, of course, been overanalysing ever snap that comes from set as they film season two. The clothes, the clutches, the characters making a comeback - we have devoured and decoded every detail. And now we've spotted something to add to our reading list: a book that Carrie is holding as she goes for a stroll with Charlotte and her delightful dog. Obviously, we immediately zoomed in to find out more. It's not the first time AJLT has provided reading inspiration. In fact, we've compiled all the books we've spied on set so far - for seasons one and two - below. Obsessed? Us?!

If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery

As you'd expect Carrie is bang on the zeitgeist, reading this collection of interconnect short stories which created a huge buzz when it was published in September 2022 in the US (it's not published in the UK until February 2023). The author's debut publication, the linked stories follow a Jamaican family in Miami, from the 1970s through to the 2008 recession - and has been described by critics as 'fiction written at the highest level'.

Rainbow Milk by Paul Mendez

From that picnic scene in season one, Paul Mendez’ Rainbow Milk is the intersectional coming-of-age story about a young boy coming to terms with his racial and sexual identity.

Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen

Often heralded as the great American Novelist, Carrie reading the latest Jonathan Franzen is quite the middle finger to critics who see her as frivolous and unintelligent.

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

Not the actual book - but we're assuming that if Carrie's was carrying this Sally Rooney tote - which echoes the cover illustrations of Beautiful World, Where Are You - then she will have devoured the 2021 novel from the author of Normal People, like the rest of us.

Fight Night by Miriam Toews