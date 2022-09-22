And Just Like That, Che’s back, Like It Or Not…

The news that there would a second series of And Just Like That was confirmed back in August and producers are wasting no time getting Sarah Jessica Parker and co back together to work through the scripts.

We know this because SJP herself posted a picture of the script of episode 201 to her Instagram with the title scribbled out, writing, ‘@justlikethatmax. Just this much. For now. X, SJ.’

Another of the series one cast, Sara Ramirez, who plays love them or hate them character Che, also posted to IG, writing ‘Ssshhhh’. So it’s all very under wraps for now, but knowing the read throughs have already begun makes us hopeful for a Spring release.

The return of Che might grate for some viewers, though, after the character was criticised as a seemingly clumsy and transparent injection of ‘wokery’ into the series. After all, the Sex and the City of the 90s and 00s, with its token gay best friend and whitewashed cast would feel uncomfortable in today’s world, and Che felt like an attempt at squeezing all diversity viewers were calling for into one character. But aside from being ‘a queer nonbinary Mexican-Irish diva’ (as Che introduced themselves in episode one), the character of was actually an important plot progression device, leading to Miranda - played by Cynthia Nixon who herself left a 14-year-marriage to a man and is now in a relationship with a woman – to question her own sexuality and leave her husband Steve, who’s a great guy but ultimately wasn’t fulfilling Miranda.

Their inclusion in series two means that producers have listened to criticism, and, rather than cut out the character (and thus a lot of the diversity) or try again with a clean slate, have committed to developing Che’s personality, interests, experiences and history and to their story progression: in short, everything that makes them a fully rounded, real person and as important a character as Carrie or even the absent Samantha.

Speaking to Variety back in June, show runner Michael Patrick King said, ‘One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che.

‘I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason, because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really.’

And Ramirez themselves said, ‘Che is a great reminder that even when we don't like someone in our community, they still deserve love, safety and joy like everyone else. But the movement for liberation includes everyone, even people we don't like. This movement, this fight, this party of pride, isn't just for the people who make us feel cozy and cute – it's for everyone.’