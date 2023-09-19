Selling The OC: Who Is Brittany Snow?

Season two of Selling The OC has not been without drama. From the luxury listings to the typical Opponheim Group gossip, fans of the show have a lot of questions. But most of them are for Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall, who got pretty cosy in the wake of Tyler's divorce from Pitch Perfect actor Brittany Snow.

The 37-year-old actor has been in the public eye of her own accord for years, having appeared in films like John Tucker Must Die (2006) and Hairspray (2007). But most recently her name has been dragged into the headlines because of her ex-husband's antics on Selling The OC.

So, who is Brittany Snow? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Brittany Snow?

Brittany Snow is an American actor from Florida, US. She's been acting since the early noughties and has appeared in hit films like John Tucker Must Die, Hairspray and Pitch Perfect.

She is also the co-founder of the Love Is Louder movement, a project by the not-for-profit Jed Foundation, dedicated to stop bullying in schools.

How old is Brittany Snow?

Brittany Snow is 37 years old and her birthday is on 9 March, 1986.

Is Brittany Snow married?

After only three and a half years of marriage, Brittany filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland in January 2023. The couple released a joint statement on social media, which said: 'This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.

'We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.'

In an interview with Bustle in April, Brittany said their divorce turned her world 'completely upside down'.

What happened between Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland from Selling The OC?

Rumours that Brittany and Tyler's marriage was on the rocks began circulating when Tyler claimed his Selling The OC co-star, Kayla Cardona, tried to kiss him off-camera. And a source said, 'Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms.'

It has also been reported that the attention Tyler entertained from his co-stars on the show 'put a toll' on their marriage. This proved true in season two when Tyler got particularly close to his 'friend' Alex Hall before his divorce proceedings were underway.

At the end of the season, the pair share a kiss in a hot tub and Tyler says, 'I would be lying if I said I didn’t think about us being more than friends.' And Alex replies that she feels the same and says she thinks there was a 'wall' between them when they started out as friends.

Is Brittany Snow on Selling The OC?

No, Brittany Snow is an actor in her own right and does not appear on Selling The OC. However, due to her marriage ending with one of the cast members, she is involved in one of the show's main storylines.

Are Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow friends?

Having worked together on Pitch Perfect, fans are curious as to whether Brittany Snow and Anna Kendrick are friends in real life. Brittany, who played Chloe Beale in the a cappella film trilogy, spoke in April about the bond between the cast members including Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp.

She told Bustle, 'It's legitimate and it's real. When you're promoting a movie, it's always like, "Oh, we're all best friends and we all love each other" because that helps sell the movie. But in this case, we really were, we really did get to become close friends, if not family.'

What are Brittany Snow’s best known movies and TV shows?

Alongside her roles in John Tucker Must Die, Pitch Perfect, Hairspray and Hangman, Brittany has appeared in several well-known TV shows. To name but a few, _Law & Order, Family Guy, Gossip Gir_l and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.