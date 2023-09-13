Selling The OC Season Two: Where To Watch It And Who’s In It

Welcome to the OC… *SPOILERS AHEAD*

Last summer, Selling The OC gave Selling Sunset fans even more real estate (and iconic outfits) to obsess over – and with season two now released, there’s plenty of O Group drama to catch up on.

The second series of the hit show landed on Netflix on September 9th, and it’s already stirring up plenty of buzz. Tyler and Alex Hall? Smooching in the hot tub. Rose and Jarvis? No longer BFFS. We're telling you, it gets juicy...

Want to know who’s involved in season two and what to expect from Selling The OC going forward? Here’s everything we know about the hit Netflix show.

What is Selling The OC: Season Two about?

A similar principle to Selling Sunset, Selling The OC keeps us up to date with the real estate world in Orange County and the glamorous agents within it.

When is Selling The OC: Season Two released?

Released on September 9th, the newest season of Selling The OC is ready to stream over on Netflix. Treat yourself to one episode a day, or binge watch it with a bucket of popcorn.

How can I watch Selling The OC: Season Two?

To watch it on Netflix, you’ll need to have a paid account with the streaming platform. A free Netflix trial is pretty hard to come across these days, but you are able to cancel your plan at any point.

With their recent password changes, it’s become pretty heard to scrounge off any family members’ Netflix subscriptions – but they do include an option to add a profile to an existing account for less money, which might be a good option.

Is Selling The OC: Season Two staged?

No and yes...

Like Selling Sunset, Selling The OC has also been accused of being scripted. And as everyone in reality TV knows by now, while a lot of the storylines on the show are very much real, some of it is sensationalised for viewing pleasure.

Whilst the cast of Selling The OC have kept pretty quiet on the issue, Jason Oppenheimer did address the rumours when talking about Selling Sunset. He previously told Metro, ‘In some situations, if some things need to be addressed or we’re meeting a client, we’ll be asked to wait to make sure if we get everything on camera, but that’s certainly not scripted.'

‘We might have to put it off for a day or two to make sure we get it on camera, but we’re never told to say or do anything.’

Are the agents of Selling The OC: Season Two real?

Yes, everyone who stars on the show are legitimate real estate agents - and successful ones, at that!

Who is the cast of Selling The OC: Season Two?

Season Two saw plenty of familiar faces return from Season One, as well as a new agent find her footing in the O Group.

Gallery <meta charset="utf-8"><em>Selling The OC: Season Two</em> cast 1 of 12 CREDIT: Netflix Alexandra 'Ali' Harper Alex 'Ali' Harper was the new recruit to join the O Group for Season Two. Not only that, but this is her first foray into reality television – with her joining the show before becoming a real estate agent, and whilst living on the opposite side of the country. 2 of 12 CREDIT: Getty Alex Hall According to her Instagram bio, Alex is ‘living in heaven selling the O.C.’ The single mum has a background in interior design, and previously revealed that she very almost turned down a spot on the show.



In an interesting turn of events, Season Two saw Alex and Tyler finally grow close – with fans desperate to know what happens next. 3 of 12 CREDIT: Netflix Brandi Marshall Mum of two Brandi is married to former pro basketball player Sean Marshall, starting work at the Oppenheim Group almost two years ago. 4 of 12 CREDIT: Getty Kayla Cardona Originally from Orange County, Kayla made a name for herself at The O Group, with her profile noting she began working with the highest-rated team on Zillow before becoming an award-winning agent in the top 1% of her company. Of course, Kayla was involved in some pretty big drama last season. Opening up about filming, she previously revealed ‘I pretty much cried every single scene… I was cringing, not gonna lie. For others, knowing them before we started filming and then after filming, I definitely saw personalities change.’ 5 of 12 CREDIT: Netflix Polly Brindle British-born Polly was born and raised in England, before moving to the US after being scouted for a modelling gig aged 15. The star certainly brought some spice last season, being involved in a rather racy skinny dipping scene. Opening up about filming that moment, she said ‘It was a team building moment. It wasn’t done in a sexual way – it was very collaborative.’



Fun fact: Polly was actually still studying to get her license when she reached out to Jason, with him offering her the position soon after. 6 of 12 CREDIT: Netflix Sean Palmieri Bouncing between the O.C, Miami, and Los Angeles, real estate agent Sean previously studied at the University of Florida. 7 of 12 CREDIT: Netflix Tyler Stanaland A self-confessed ‘ocean dweller,’ Tyler comes from a long line of realtors– five generations, in fact – and grew up working at the family brokerage alongside his father.



Tyler was married to actress Brittany Snow, but the two split last year shortly after season 1 was released. And from Kayla’s attempted kiss to Alex Hall’s flirting scene, Tyler certainly was involved in plenty of the drama that took place. Season Two ended on a cheeky smooch with Alex - and fans are desperate to know more about this potential romance. Tyler previously opened up about his co-star by saying, ‘She’s been somebody that’s been really influential during this time and has helped me out in a lot of ways and taken me to dinner when I needed it most.’ 8 of 12 CREDIT: Netflix Alexandra Jarvis The second Alexandra in the O Group office, Alexandra (who goes by the nickname Jarvis) isn’t only a real estate agent. She also works as a model and an attorney! Those who have watched Season Two will remember one hilarious scene where it's revealed that Alexandra isn't actually called Alexandra. In fact, her name is really Rachel! 9 of 12 CREDIT: Netflix Austin Victoria Austin wears plenty of hats: the star is a real estate agent, a model for Wilhelmina, and a father to two twins girls. It was reported that he first met Jason Oppenheim at a party prior to the premiere of Selling Sunset, moving from L.A. to Orange County soon after. 10 of 12 CREDIT: Netflix Alexandra Rose This Alexandra – who goes by the name Rose – was the first agent for the Oppenheim Group OC. According to the brokerage, she also brought in close to $100 million in sales during her first four years. 11 of 12 CREDIT: Getty Gio Helou Gio previously revealed how his wife joked about him leaving his old brokerage to work with Jason before appearing on the show. He checked out the office, where he then met Jason, and the rest was history. This realtor was also a producer on an award-winning documentary before selling houses, and also makes it clear that everything he does it so impress his mum, who is also a top real estate agent. 12 of 12 CREDIT: Netflix Lauren Brito Shortt Describing herself as ‘your local homegirl,’ Lauren left her previous brokerage when an offer to work at the O Group came through. Talking about her job, she said ‘Working in real estate is no joke – my biggest flex is most definitely maintaining my sobriety throughout my career.’

Is there a Season Three of Selling The OC?

Desperate to know what’s up next for the Oppenheim agents? Luckily, there’s some season three news.