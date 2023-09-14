Who Is Alex Hall On Selling The OC?

The minute the Oppenheim Group expanded to Orange County, we knew we were in for a whole new team's worth of big personalities, lavish listings and Bravo-approved chaos. And this season, Alex Hall is the name at the centre of it.

When Selling The OC launched on Netflix in 2022, fans of Selling Sunset had high expectations. Luckily for them, and for anyone who enjoys seeing people who don't get along very well sell oceanfront mansions to billionaires, this show is another big hit.

When season two of the spin-off dropped last week, the cast caused more drama than we could have ever imagined. A lot of which has to do with the newly divorced Tyler Stanaland and his relationships with the other agents, including Alex Hall. So here's everything you need to know about the Selling The OC star.

Who is Alex Hall?

Alex Hall is a California-born estate agent (realtor) on Selling The OC. She first joined the show as an interior designer in season one before climbing her way up the Oppenheim ladder and gaining a role as one of their agents.

She can be found on Instagram at @alexhalloc and her bio reads, 'you just gotta keep livin man'. She often shares pictures and videos of her and the cast hanging out in their free time (usually in a luxury villa with a pool). She currently has 200k followers on the platform.

How old is Alex Hall?

Many people have speculated that Alex is older than she is, but she is reportedly 33 years old and will be turning 34 later this year.

Does Alex Hall have kids?

Yes, Alex shared early on in the show that she has children from a past marriage. She had her first child, a daughter, when she was 19 and later welcomed a son.

Alex was married to her ex-husband, Neil Flores, for seven years but the pair were already divorced by the time she joined the cast of Selling The OC in season one.

Why is Alex Hall linked to Tyler Stanaland?

During his divorce from Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow, Tyler Stanaland appeared to be growing closer to his Selling The OC cast mates, including Alex Hall. Something fans think may have been bubbling under the surface before Tyler's marriage ended...

At the start of the season, the pair insisted that they were just good friends and things had never gone any further. Tyler was still in the midst of his divorce during filming, but rumours about the pair getting close started to fill the office and their flirty friendship seemed suspicious to their colleagues in retrospect.

Later on in the season when the pair were alone in the hot tub at Polly's birthday, they admitted to having feelings for one another. Tyler says to Alex, 'I would be lying if I said I didn’t think about us being more than friends.' And Alex replies that she feels the same and says she thinks there was a 'wall' between them when they started out as friends.

Because of the context of Tyler's divorce, Alex has been dubbed somewhat of a villain in season two. Responding to the controversy surrounding her relationship with Tyler, Alex spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said, 'It’s interesting, because [the cast was] able to watch the show a couple of weeks ago.

'There was never a debate on whether or not I’m the villain, or [someone else is] the villain because we all know the backstory and our reasonings and our intentions.'