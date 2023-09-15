Selling The OC’s Alexandra Jarvis: Everything You Need To Know

Watching glamorous women sell million dollar houses is a particular niche of reality TV, but completely obsessed with it. Netflix's Selling Sunset kicked off the trend, and in recent years we've been treated to spin-offs including Selling The OC and Selling Tampa. And with these series comes a plethora of powerful women that we've obsessed with including Christine Quinn (Selling Sunset), Karla Giorgio (Selling Tampa) and of course Selling The OC's Alexandra Jarvis_._

Alexandra is one of the characters at the centre of a lot of drama. But who exactly is the realtor? And where might you have seen her before?

Luckily for you, we’ve done a deep dive on her, so here’s everything you need to know about Alexandra Jarvis...

Who is Alexandra Jarvis?

Alexandra’s Instagram bio describes her as ‘Attorney/Realtor/Amateur Chef’.

She previously worked in employment law and business litigation as an attorney, before becoming a luxury real estate agent at the infamous Oppenheim Group.

What is Alexandra Jarvis’ real name?

Fellow Oppenheim realtor Alex Hall kicked up a real fuss when she noticed that Alex Jarvis’ boarding pass read Rachel instead of Alexandra.

Alex Jarvis cleared everything up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight saying, 'My first name is Rachel. My middle name is Alexandra. In the south it’s really common to go by your middle name.'

How old is Alexandra Jarvis?

Born 6 May 1990, Alexandra is 33 years old.

Who is Alexandra Jarvis’ husband?

Alexandra married her husband Sergio Ducoulombier – the 46-year-old CEO of Slip Cash, a fintech company - in April 2023 with a small ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

The pair started dating in 2018 after meeting in a restaurant, before getting engaged on Christmas Day 2020.

How many times has Alexandra Jarvis been married?

She’s been dubbed a ‘ring collector’ in Selling The OC after it was revealed that she had been married two times and engaged three times before her relationship with Sergio.

Not much is known about her former partners, but she was previously married to Michael French with the pair divorcing in 2018.

What is Alexandra Jarvis’ net worth?

Alexandra is apparently worth a whopping £3.4 million.

How tall is Alexandra Jarvis?

Alexandra reportedly stands at 5ft 8 or 1.73m.

What is Alexandra Jarvis’ Instagram?