Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Met In A Very Un-Royal Way

The explosive and hotly anticipated Harry and Meghan documentary has landed on Netflix and the first installment has given us A LOT to pour over. Already there's been some serious bombshells dropped, with the promise of endless more to come, but before all the drama, the couple started just like many people: with a first date, drinks and dinner.

How did Harry and Meghan meet in the first place?

The details of their early relationship timeline have been much pored over, and were first laid bare in new book Finding Freedom. We already knew that they had been introduced by a mutual friend in July of 2016 - the book does not reveal the identity - and, according to new extracts in The Times, met for a date at Soho restaurant The Dean Street Townhouse. Harry had a beer, and Meghan enjoyed a martini.

But the documentary has now revealed that that introduction from a mutual friend came off the back of an Instagram post, a photo of Meghan with the classic Dalmation snapchat filter - if that's not thirst-trap fodder, we don't know what it. Sharing the contents of the original email sent to facilitate the couples' first meeting, the friend explains that Harry was 'desperate to meet Meghan' after seeing the snap.

Speaking of adding Harry on the platform, Meghan says, 'People ask if I googled him - but that's [ his Instagram feed ] is your homework [ when you're dating someone new ] . What they put out about themselves not what other people say about them.'

For their first IRL meeting, Harry turned up late after getting stuck in traffic.

'I just couldn't understand why he would be late,' said Meghan. 'And I didn't know him. So I was like, is this what he does? This I'm not doing. Like one of the guys who had so much of an ego that any girl would sit around and wait for a half hour for you.'

According to all sources there was instant chemistry, and the second date took place two days later at the same restaurant. Harry told Meghan that he loved her three months into the relationship, the book claims, with Meghan reciprocating immediately.

The photo the couple took on their second date shows the pair looking comfortable way beyond the limited time they'd spent together.

' [ The photo ] is when it just hit me,' he said. 'This girl, this woman is everything I’ve been looking for and she’s so comfortable and relaxed in my company.'

Did they actually meet at a supermarket?

A previous Harry interview has led to some headlines suggesting that the pair had their first date at a supermarket, but there has been a misunderstanding here: Harry's reference to meeting Meghan at a supermarket refers to a later occasion, when she paid her first visit to stay with him at his home in London.

'The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn’t know each other, texting each other from the other side of the aisles. There’s people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks, and coming up to me and saying "hi". I texted her saying "is this the right one?, and she said "no you want parchment paper", and I’m like, “Where’s the parchment paper?”'

The pair had previously given us a few details about the early stages of their relationship in their first ever interview after announcing their engagement, including THAT roast chicken proposal storyand the first time Meghan met the Queen.

Later, TV presenter Lizzie Cundy revealed Meghan’s first impressions of Harry, saying Meghan thought he was ‘a catch’.

When the news broke of Harry and Meghan’s royal romance, Cundy says she immediately texted Meghan. ‘When I heard about Harry I said “what a catch” and she said “yeah I know!”’ Cundy told The Sun's Fabulous Magazine.

The presenter also said that Meghan had been on the lookout for an English boyfriend and had been hanging out with some Made In Chelsea cast members, but when Cundy suggested Ashley Cole, Markle wasn’t keen because of his relationship with ex Cheryl.

‘We both had had breakups and a bit of a past, and she was asking lots of questions about mine,’ Cundy said. ‘She wanted kids and she wouldn’t mind an English guy.

‘People are saying she’s a social climber, but you want to be someone people look up to and you are proud to be on the arm of.

‘But I think good for her, she’s had the catch of the century.’

