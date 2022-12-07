Harry And Meghan Heckled For ‘Destroying The Royal Family’ At Gala Honouring Them For Fighting Structural Racism

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a gala for the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation last night, winning the Ripple of Hope Award in their first public appearance since announcing their new Netflix documentary.

The accolade honours exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment, and Meghan and Harry were recognised for their racial justice and mental health work. According to reports, one of the organisers explained that one of the reasons for their honour was due to their ‘heroic stand against structural racism in the royal family.’

But the pair arrived at the New York ceremony to a loud heckle from one British bystander, who shouted at the pair ‘How do you feel about destroying the royal family?’ as they entered. It comes one day after a man was arrested for throwing an egg in King Charles direction on his visit to Luton town centre yesterday.

The heckling of Harry and Meghan didn’t shroud the night though, the pair speaking at length about their commitment to tackling oppression. ‘As we all face a complete and challenging time in the world, we choose the path of optimism of care for each other and our communities,’ Harry said. ‘We understand this honour, not about the culmination of a life's work, but instead and in many ways for us, a beginning.’

The Sussexes announced a new collaboration between their foundation The Archewell Foundation and the RFKHR: the Archewell Foundation Award for Gender Equity in Student Film. ‘Our hope with this award is to inspire a new generation of leadership in the arts, where diverse up and coming talent have a platform to have their voices heard and their stories told,’ the couple said in a statement.

But the evening became much heavier when during an on-stage interview with host Kerry Kennedy (daughter of RFK), Meghan was asked about her struggle with suicidal ideation. Meghan first opened up about her experience suffering from depression in an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, and when questioned on why she wanted to share the information with the public, Meghan had the following to say:

‘I don't want anyone to feel alone. When you've been through anything that's challenging, and everyone, especially in the past few years with lockdown and COVID, that spike in numbers of people having an experience they might not be voicing. We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about your own experience.'

If my experience can help someone else know that there's hope, it's worth every second of whatever comes with it.

‘It gives other people space and the courage to do the same,’ Meghan continued. ‘But more than that to really feel like you're not alone, because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way, you don't see a way out. Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore.’

Meghan explained that she hoped her sharing her story would help people to see that there is a happy ending. ‘If my experience can help someone else not feel the same way or to know that there's hope then it's worth every second of whatever comes with it,’ she concluded.