Wait, What’s Going On Between Pete Davidson And Martha Stewart?

Pete Davidson has had a long list of flings with various high-profile women: Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, the list goes on. And after Pete’s recent split from the world’s most googled reality star, Kim Kardashian, internet sleuths decided the next pop culture icon who should couple up with the comedian is…Martha Stewart. Memes of the pair have now flooded Twitter timelines suggesting they should be the next A-list it couple after pictures of Martha holding hands with Pete at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April this year re-emerged. Why? Nobody has any idea.

‘A funny, vulnerable, unproblematic dude who dates older and age-appropriate women? Good on him,’ wrote one Twitter user. ‘How is it possible she is 81?’ questioned another. ‘What Martha Stewart wants she usually gets,’ added a third user.

But, despite rampant fan theories, it doesn’t seem like any real romance is budding between Pete and Martha according to reports. Acknowledging the dating rumours, Martha told the Daily Mail: ‘He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.’ Interesting.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner that Martha and Pete were pictured holding hands at was Kim and Pete’s first public red carpet outing together. Social media users have said we ‘should have seen this [ Martha and Pete’s alleged chemistry ] coming all along’ as Kim and Pete sadly split after nine months earlier this month. But there are no official signs that Martha had anything to do with their break up.

According to reports, Kim and Pete split as they struggled to manage their age-gap, long-distance dynamic as their initial spark ‘faded’. ‘They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date,' a source told Entertainment Tonight. 'Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he’s the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now.’