Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her ‘Fast’ Relationship With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has been candid about her 'fast' relationship with Pete Davidson during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

In a heart-to-heart with her half-sisters Kylie and Kendall, the SKIMS mogul reflected on her divorce from Kanye West and subsequent relationship with comedian Pete - which she appears to regret.

'I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast. It got my mind away from like stuff and that’s not a way to run from things,' she confided.

The pair began dating in November 2021, nine months after she filed for divorce from Kanye. They hit it off following her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live but their relationship ended in August 2022, with a source citing their 'busy schedules' and their 'faded' spark as the reasons.

Mulling over how she wish she'd handled her divorce, Kim, with the help of Kendall, came up with the mantra, 'It's better to deal. Heal… deal, heal and then feel.'

Kim Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from Gold Digger rapper Kanye in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. But a settlement wasn't reached until November 2022, which stated that the couple would get shared custody of their four children - North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five and four-year-old Psalm - with Kanye paying $200,000 a month in child support.

In the wake of their split, Kanye hit headlines on numerous occasions for his controversial behaviour, including antisemitic rants and his public vendetta against Pete.

But Kim was clear to show Hulu viewers she has taken the controversy surrounding her ex-husband in her stride. She said, 'I'm not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life. What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?'

She didn't pretend it was a breeze to handle though, adding in a previous confessional, 'It's really confusing for me, it’s so different from the person that I married. That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back.