This Is Why Fans Think Kim And Pete Split Up

After nine months of heavy PDA, an invite to the White House, a commemorative tattoo and a romantic trip to Tahiti, the Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson era is over. Announced this weekend, E! News reported that Kim and Pete’s busy schedules and current long-distance while he films Wizards! in Australia ‘made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.’

Meanwhile, Page Six claimed: ‘Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment…Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids, and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids’. Yet, despite the reports of age differences and clashing schedules, fans have another theory about why the relationship came to an end…

As many TikTok detectives have noted, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson announced the birth of their second child via surrogate on the same day that Kim and Pete split. Khloe was heavily criticised for having a second child with Tristan after he cheated on her with the fitness model Maralee: ‘Khloe got so much hate at the beginning of July when we found out about baby 2 so I think she couldn’t handle so she had Kim announce to deflect,’ they said.

Kim and Pete’s break up reports came just a couple of hours before the news that Khloe and Tristan had welcomed a son, which many have seen as an indicator it was planned. ‘Their breakup could also be a way of promoting season two of the Kardashians which comes out next month,’ added another fan. ‘Since they confirmed Pete’s going to be on the show it makes me want to watch it even more.’

Gossip site Deux Moi added fuel to the seemingly pre-planned fire when they shared a message from July where an insider claimed the split had already happened. ‘Pete and Kim just broke up. In Cairns. Heard it here first xoxo’ they wrote before following up this weekend after the story had spread with ‘Bump. I told you babe xxx.’