Millie Court’s Piano Recital Was The Best Love Island Talent Show Moment Ever

Every series of Love Island has a few seriously standout calendar highlights. Casa Amor is the first time the established couples in the villa TRULY have their relationships tested; The Heart Rate Challenge is equal parts hilarious and cringe AF; Movie Night promises to deliver explosive fallouts – and for good clean fun, there’s the talent show.

We’ve had some killer moments, what with Siannise and Luke Fudge’s expertly choreographed street dance routine in 2020 to Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish’s moving rendition of You’re The One That I Want from Grease (it gave us chills) – but the all time best moment from Love Island’s Talent Shows past has to be Millie Court's attempt at playing the piano. Just like narrator Iain Stirling pointed out, ‘As though she’s never seen one before’. The reactions from the other Islanders – notably Jake confessing to ‘nearly shedding a little tear’ and Liam Reardon marking it as the moment he fell in love with her – prove that no matter what this year’s Islanders pull out of the bag, they’ll have a hard time beating Maestro Mills.

And the memes live on to immortalise the moment for all of time.

