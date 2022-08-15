Love Island’s Ekin-Su And Davide Announce Reality TV Show. Rejoice!

The nation has been asking for it and ITV delivered. Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are getting their own travel-based reality TV show! If you've missed watching the most fiery couple in Love Island history on your screens, don't worry: you won't have to wait for much longer.

Ekin-Su and Davide appeared on Channel 4′s The Big Breakfast on Saturday to reveal that the cameras will be following them to Italy and Turkey as they introduce each other to where their families come from. Davide told co-hosts Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu, 'We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, so one week in Italy and one week in Turkey. It is going to be on ITV2, so it is going to be our own programme.'

'You're going on a trip and we get to come with you?' former Strictly star AJ exclaimed, to which Ekin-Su replied, 'Yes! It'll be all real, you know, fighting and I'll be cooking for him, he'll be cooking for me. It'll be like two cultures meeting.' Davide added, 'Meeting family. So it’s going to be nice.'

The nation fell in love with their enemies-to-lovers epic love story on the hit dating show, so of course fans and (we're sure TV bosses, too) are not ready to let them go just yet. The two Islanders won the show this year by earning 63.69% of the public vote, making them the second highest rated winners in the show's history, according to stats released by ITV.

The big question we all need answered is: when will it air? Davide – who impressed his Love Island co-stars his late-night kitchen cooking – added on an Instagram Live that the new show could be coming around 'the end of September'. Hopefully there will be some guest appearances on this road trip. Viewers fell in love with Davide's sweet mum and Ekin-Su's Timothée Chalamet lookalike brother, Arda Cülcüloğlu, during the 'meet the parents' episode. So, hopefully they will both pop up along the way!

The winning couple seem to be going from strength to strength since leaving the villa. Ekin-Su also recently announced during an interview on Lorraine that the pair are set to move in together. Speaking to presenter Christine Lampard, Ekin-Su beamed: ‘Davide’s in Manchester, I’m here right now, it’s all just surreal. I just don’t know what to say, that’s how excited and happy I am.'

She then announced the bombshell: ‘So, basically, we’ve decided that we are moving in together.'