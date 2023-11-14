Married At First Sight UK: Who Is Still Together After The Vow Renewals?

Married at First Sight UK is drawing to a close after a drama-packed nine weeks. Series six has given us break-ups, make-ups, spouse-swapping, explosive fights and now, the long-awaited vow renewals.

Ever since the show started airing, fans have been dying to know where the couples are today. Did they go the long haul or call it quits at the last hurdle?

The vow renewals have given us a very good insight, but of course, they were filmed earlier this year, meaning things could well have changed. So, here is what know about who is still together after those emotional final vows on Married at First Sight.

Erica Roberts and Jordan Gayle

Erica Roberts and Jordan Gayle, much like the other couples in the experiment, had a rocky ride at times. Many of their arguments centred on communication issues, with Erica voicing fears that her own needs were being disregarded when considering Jordan's.

But when it came to renewing their vows, both of them opted to stay.

'Coming out of the experiment now is scary as f**k,' Erica confessed. 'But I honestly feel on cloud nine right now. It's been the perfect end.'

Turning to his wife, Jordan said, 'I wouldn't swap you for anyone in the world. I look at you and I can see everything - a house together, a dog together, and one day, kids together.'

Going on social media alone, it would appear that Erica and Jordan are making their marriage work on the outside.

She wrote on Instagram, 'What an absolute rollercoaster [sic]. This has been one of the most challenging, incredible journeys of my entire life and I wouldn’t change any of it for the world!

'I’m so proud of us [sic]. Let’s see what chapter 2 has in store.'

Charlene Douglas, one of the E4 show's experts, replied, 'So excited for you both! Gorgeous couple.'

Erica and Jordan opted to stay married to one another. ©Channel 4

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba

The past couple of weeks saw Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba struggle to overcome some obstacles. They included Arthur's falling out with Laura's friends, and her feeling as though she had lost herself trying to keep their relationship afloat.

Whilst Arthur wanted to keep trying, Laura decided to leave their marriage.

'Arthur's vows made it quite difficult for me,' Laura said, holding back tears. 'I came into this not really knowing what was going to be on the horizon for me. I took a chance and it didn't pay off. But it paid off in so many other ways, because I do love the person that I am and I'm moving forwards with a lot more confidence. That's actually pretty amazing.'

'I am going to miss Arthur,' she continued. 'But the ring's off. That's done.'

An emotional Arthur admitted, 'That made me feel like c**p. I didn't really see it coming. Ultimately, I was trying to make things work on the outside and I'm really gutted that she didn't feel the same way. We could have had something special. Her decision is her decision - I've got to respect it.'

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba are no longer together. ©Channel 4

Taking to Instagram after the scenes aired, Laura penned a lengthy caption which read in full:

'By now hopefully you'll have all watched mine and Arthur's final vows. Watching it back brought back a tidal wave of emotions. There was so much riding on that day for both of us.

'I expect not everyone will like or even understand my decision. That's ok. You weren't there. You didn't feel what I felt. I meant what I said, I've always been a "fixer". Arthur and I had grown so much as people, but the more we grew as individuals, the further we grew apart from each other. When a relationship is no longer bringing the best out in each person and it becomes a struggle to stay on the same page, that's when decisions have to be made for the sake of both parties.

'I meant what I said, Arthur is perfect for someone. I say that with sincerity and all the love my little heart can muster. No one will know our relationship behind closed doors, but what I do know, is that life has taught me time and time again to always choose you, for you. There's no shame in that, it's not selfish, it's necessary.

'This process taught me endless lessons. I walk away from this experience as a fierce, determined and resilient woman. For every message in my inbox calling me a "role model", "inspiring", and a "powerhouse of strength" - I see you. Thank you. And for every message in my inbox calling me "cold" and "stuck up", I urge you to advocate for yourself the way I have, instead of hating on someone you've never met.

'I hope you'll look back with kinder eyes one day and see me as someone who was balanced and diplomatic in disagreements, someone who always backed the "underdog", the fourth expert whom other cast lent on when needed and the woman who helped save @shoniemandy from darkness and brought her back to the universe (!)

'To every single person [who] worked on @e4mafsuk behind the scenes, thank you for giving me this opportunity. I've made friends for life. And special thank you to @dannyedmondson, @sophia_burton and Harry who were amazing throughout and @kikiwright who cast me way back when and made this all possible.

'Lastly, thank you to everyone who watched, got behind us and enjoyed watching our journey unfold. Who knows what the future holds [sic] #mafs #marriedatfirstsight'.

Arthur replied, 'I’m not a saint everyone, even though they’ve made me look like one! Laura’s decision was made based [on] my behaviour throughout the show, loads of it didn’t even make the edit! Ultimately that was the right decision for both of us, I’m far from perfect but I’m trying [sic]'.

He also took to his grid with his own message. It read in full:

'Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened [sic]. Thank you for what’s probably going to be one of the best experiences of my humble life [sic].

'This journey has taught me a few things. I’ve learnt that it’s ok not to be ok, you don’t always have to pretend that you’re the strongest person alive, it’s ok to be vulnerable at times and show your feelings and emotions when needed. Lastly, that I’m fine just the way I am so no need to pretend/lie to be anyone else, I am who I am and I’m proud of it.

'I am super proud of myself for even taking part in this wild experiment called MAFS, for someone with severe anxiety I did well!!! Laura has been incredible throughout the whole experience and even though we’ve had our ups and downs I’ll always be proud of her and respect her for the person she is, a strong independent woman who’s not afraid to say how it is!

'I believe in how you do anything is how you do everything, throughout my life I’ve always done things half-hearted without real intention, here my intent was clear. I wanted to give this a chance and see where life takes us, I’ve always been one of those people [who] hasn’t even given a relationship a chance so I thought why not!

'As much as it was a tough journey I wouldn’t change it for the world, I’ve come out of my comfort zone and met so many wonderful people along the way and made friends for life [sic]. There’s so much I still have to learn but I’m on the right track! I’ve left the experiment a better man and I couldn’t have asked for more!'

Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau

We are yet to see the outcome of Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau's vow renewal, as it was left on a cliffhanger during Monday's episode.

Despite overcoming some disagreements, Peggy has continuously battled with her feelings versus how she thinks other people perceive her husband.

Georges has made clear that he wants a future with Peggy, saying in his vows that it 'didn't work without her'. He tearfully said, 'Being apart from you over the past few days has really made me realise I've got really strong feelings for you. The outside world is where our journey really begins, and we'll take it on together as a team.'

Things seemed slightly less clear for Peggy, who has admitted her family's approval is everything. 'This is by far the biggest decision of my life. I am an overthinker and I have thought over and over again over the last few days whether we could work, or whether this is game over for us. I'm sorry,' she said.