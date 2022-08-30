In Defence of Married At First Sight’s Whitney Hughes

So, Married At First Sight is officially back! We have already seen two pairs of singletons walk down the aisle and say 'I do.' One couple in particular was the talk of the internet after the show - Whitney Hughes and Duka Cav.

Whitney entered the show with a bang. In her entrance scene she expressed, 'I hope when I’m walking down the aisle I see a massive brick house of a man.’ That’s one way to get the internet's attention... Her straight talking, sarcastic personality has already rubbed the internet and some of her fellow singletons the wrong way already. Fellow bride Jess Potter called her a bitch within the first 15 minutes. However, I think we shouldn't jump to judging Whitney too quickly.

The internet have already decided they 'hate her.' Yes, Reality TV will always stir up opinions and viewers are entitled to that. However, we must remember producers have a show to make. There will always be a villain, and this series it feels like it's going to be Whitney. However, I think she deserves some grace - it's the first episode and things might change.

Whitney knows that she can initially come across the wrong way to people so, at least there is some accountability there. She said, 'People always make assumptions about me - usually negative ones. They assume I’m cold, cocky, arrogant and rude. But once people get to know me they say "oh you’re actually so kind I thought you were just going to be a bitch."'

Let's be honest, Whitney was very rude to Duka and her approach was all wrong. She concluded the wedding was, 'the worst thing I’ve ever done in my f * * king life.' But I personally believe Whitney just has a big guard up and finds it hard to let people in. She gives off this big bravado but I think she's genuinely just hurt inside.

I don't think her behaviour was correct but I think it's important to remember that they have to create an engaging and dramatic show. If everyone was perfect - would we be as invested? We watch MAFS for the love but also for the chaotic dinner parties and brash personalities. They both go hand in hand in making a good dating show.

Whitney explains that she's never been in love before, ‘I’ve been single since the beginning of time. Once it get serious and a little bit too close I’m keen on running away.’ The fact that running away has always been her first response to opening up is telling. 'Maybe I go into things and write off my future man before it happens,' she explains. Expert Mel Schilling even pointed out that it’s all a defence mechanism. She told Whitney, ‘If you keep going this way you will not fall in love.'

The biggest topic Whitney discussed was the death of her mother. Whitney lost her mother in a tragic car crash in October 2019. After the accident she began campaigning for enhanced road safety in Hertfordshire. She explained to the group that her mum brought her up on her own and was her best friend. Just the thought of her mum not being able to walk her down the aisle immediately brought her to tears. She expressed, 'Loosing a parent it just completely rocks your world.' It's clear there is still a lot of pain there that she needs to resolve.

'I don’t think I would have done this before my mum died.' she said. I think this is another telling statement. Whitney's an only child and was raised by a single mum. I think maybe she is just craving to be loved and to create a family of her own. Do I think getting married right now should be at the top of her priorities? No. I believe she has a lot more healing to do internally before waltzing down the aisle to a stranger and saying I do. However, things could start to look up now the dust has settled on the wedding day.

While it's not an excuse for her attitude her back story may provide some insight into her behaviour. I think over time her barriers will start to break down and she will be less reactive. Duka even expressed that despite the difficult start he is willing to chip away at her walls and make the marriage work. If he can see a tiny glimmer of hope then we can too!

One thing I do agree with Whitney on is her idea of preference in dating. She made it clear, 'Why should we have low standards? I want the best for myself in life.' While I think compromise is definitely essential in an experiment like this, it is important woman know we can have a preference. It's not about being 'fussy.'

There is always so much pressure on women to get their romantic life in order so they can have children and settle down because of the all important body clock. However, that shouldn't equate to compromising on very important requirements in a life partner. I think we all should want the best for ourselves!