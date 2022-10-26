Made In Chelsea: The Moments That Have Fans Convinced Miles Still Has Feelings For Maeva

Miles Nazaire and Maeva D'Ascanio might have called time on their three-year romance in 2018, but Made in Chelsea fans will be able to vouch that it is still a hot topic on the show.

Maeva is engaged to James Taylor - Miles' ex-best pal - and expecting their first child, while MIC lothario Miles has gone on to date a string of co-stars, including Inga Valentina and Ruby Adler.

We know they film on the same show, but the exes just can't seem to stay out of each other's lives. The new series has seen Maeva meddle in Miles' prospective romances, while he has sought therapy to help process his past relationship with her - which is arguably the most serious one he's ever had.

Is Miles still in love with Maeva? It's a question that has cropped up on more than one occasion. Let's take a look at some of the giveaways.

1 . The Heart-To-Heart With Maeva's Dad

Even when Maeva had moved on with James, Miles took it upon himself to meet up with her father, Thierry, who he had previously called 'an amazing man'. In a French-speaking conversation, Thierry told Miles he 'means a lot to him', while Miles apologised profusely for how he treated Maeva.

2 . The Closure Chat

The emotion seemed so raw in this conversation that it was impossible not to question whether there was still love between them. When Maeva said she didn't regret a thing about their relationship, Miles agreed, 'I don't regret a single moment that I've gone through with you.' Despite Miles saying he was 'happy she was happy', his eyes said something different.

3 . Proposal Tears

When Maeva revealed that she was going to pop the question to James, Miles broke down in tears and told her, 'I don't even know why I'm crying. I'm so sorry. I am really happy for you, I am. I know this is something you've wanted for a very long time from when we met first time. Hearing you say that it is hard. I always thought I'd be the guy to marry you I don't know why.'

4 . He's Said It