Made In Chelsea Corsica: Was Miles Right To Get Involved In Imogen and Temps’ Relationship?

Made in Chelsea: Corsicahas already brought its fair share of relationship drama's but currently the friendship dilemma's are taking centre stage. Last night we saw long-standing friends Miles Nazaireand Temps come to blows after Temps claimed Miles got too involved in his blossoming relationship with Imogen Bloom.

After it was revealed that Imogen still had some lingering feelings for Harvey Armstrong, Miles stepped in and urged newcomer Geronimo Mörtlto ask her out. Of course, this upset Temps who clearly still wants to work things out with Imogen. Miles has had a lot of negative opinions on Imogen in the past, however, Miles getting involved in his BFF's relationship has created a lot of tension with Temps. But is it ever OK to get involved in your friends relationship?

Deciding whether or not to get involved in someone else’s can be difficult. Most of us will talk about pretty much anything with our friends, but when it comes to relationships – specifically, our friends’ romantic relationships – that's when things can get a little bit tricky.

No one wants to watch their friend get hurt, or see them be messed around by someone who doesn’t appreciate them. But getting involved – whether that’s by sharing your opinion, giving advice or speaking to your friend’s partner directly – can often complicate things further, especially if your friend doesn’t agree with or is offended by your actions.

Because Made In Chelsea is a reality show, the cast often do get involved in each other's drama. However, Temps and Miles are lifelong friends and their relationship goes deeper than the show. Whilst we don't often side with Miles, on this occasion he is clearly just looking out for his friend. As much as we love Imogen, she has been sending a lot of mixed messages and he is just making sure Temps doesn't get hurt.

But how involved is too involved?

Fans of the show are actually on Miles' side of the argument. 'Maybe it's just me but I'm on Miles' side here which doesn't happen often. I'd much rather have a friend who tells me the harsh truth rather than a friend who surgarcoats everything.' Whilst another fan said, ' I think Temps is being a bit unfair to Miles he is clearly showing a lot of care but he shouldn't have got Geronimo involved though.'

We went to the Grazia readers to find out if they would ever get involved in their friends relationship and the answers are varied. Taylor* doesn't like to get too involved in her friends relationships. She says, 'Whilst it's nice to know about your friends relationship don't tell me anything too negative like he cheated because I'll never be able to get that out of my head. She continues, 'If you take him back I'm the type of person who won't be able to change my opinion or forget what he did.'

Rachel* also thinks getting involved in a friend’s relationship can be risky – especially when it comes to the potential damage that can be caused to friendships in the process. Rachel didn't like her friends boyfriend but waited until after they broke up to express her true feelings. She said, 'Honestly, it was for the sake of keeping the peace. I could see she was wildly in love with him and I didn't want to ruin it.'

However, Kaia* has a completely different opinion. She values honestly in all areas and would prefer if her friends kept it 100% real with her - especially if there's behaviour she is blinded by. She explained,' I'm just very honest and I think my friends value that about me. If I can see some major red, toxic flags then I will voice it.' She continued, 'I don't like seeing my friends get hurt. If they choose not accept my friendship or get upset at least I know within myself that I've kept it real. I'll get involved if needed.'