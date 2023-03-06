Love Island: Here’s What Goes Down Between Ron And Samie Tonight After That Game Playing Row

For the class of Love Island 2023, it seems that burying the hatchet is never a permanent outcome, with the next row hurtling around the corner quicker than they can say, 'I've got a text!'. Ron Hall was the latest islander to have his patience tested on Sunday night, after his newly-made girlfriend Lana Jenkins broke it to him that several of their 'pals' had been gossiping about whether he was playing a huge game.

On learning this, Ron decides to pull Samie Elishi for a chat in tonight's episode, after she was the one who planted the game playing seed amongst her fellow islanders.

Samie asks Ron how he is, to which the financial advisor replies, 'I’m not going to lie, I’m quite livid, I’m just not going to have it. I’m not having a whole gaff think that after one challenge I’m playing a game.'

Senior estate agent coordinator Samie then weighs in on the remarks that led her to believe Ron was game playing. The Essex boy previously said, 'When I was a viewer, I thought, the ones who have their drama nice and early and then get comfy and treat it like a holiday, they’re the ones who are probably like, they just cruise. I can see why people probably thought, “Oh Lana and Ron are just cruising through”. I’m not bothered by any of that. As I know I’m not, otherwise I never would have made her my girlfriend, it means too much to me.’

Defending herself, Samie tells him during their chat, 'That’s the way it’s been perceived Ron and people were talking about it.'

Ron replies, 'The only way that’s being perceived is by either you or Tom [ Clare ] going away and taking that and making out as if it was said that way.'

After describing it as a 'weird comment' Samie says, 'Ron, you said it, all I’m saying is that's what you said and it can be perceived as weird and everyone in here has an opinion on it.'

Ron fires back, 'If they’ve got an opinion, say it to me. Please relay your opinion on the fact you don’t think I'm game playing because I’m not having nine other people thinking I’m game playing when I’ve got my girlfriend in here and people are talking behind my back.'

'I can’t influence nine other people's opinions, I’ve had the chat with you, whoever does think it, you need to talk directly to them. I’m not doing that, I’m not cleaning up all of that,' Samie concludes.

Ahead of what's slated to be another dramatic instalment, Love Island fans have been having their say.

'Ron DID say that so I don’t know why he’s denying he did, but at the same time, Samie and Tom stirred the situation so I don’t even know whose side to be on here,' wrote one.

Referring to tonight's talent show segment, another quipped, 'Does being two-faced count as a talent because they are all good at that!'

'Samie always has something to say after she’s left the conversation, never in front of the person there and then,' was another remark.