A Love Island Producer Has Spoken Out About Why Jacques O’Neill Left The Villa

While the last few nights of Love Island seem to have, erm, glossed over Jacques O'Neill's decision to quit the villa, we're still wanting answers. Why did Jacques quit? What happened? Is there more to it than we saw?

Well, we've got a little bit more insight after Love Island producer Mike Spencer and narrator Iain Stirling spoke out in an interview with Deadline about the situation.

Was Jacques asked to leave Love Island?

The Twitter rumour mill has been milling and many are wondering whether Jacques was asked to leave Love Island, and if not, why did he go? The episode where he left seemed confusing at best - though with emotions running high, that might be a true reflection of the situation.

Now, in a Deadline interview, producer Mike Spencer has been grilled on what happened when Jacques left and whether he was asked to leave.

Speaking to the website, when asked if Jacques' behaviour prompted producers to intervene, he said: 'Jacques is amazing. We love Jacques. When you date, your emotions are naturally up and down. Finding love is not a simple thing, that’s why the show is so relatable. Jacques was on his own journey and he had a strong connection with Paige but sometimes you have to think about yourself and that’s what Jacques did. We respected his decision to head home but I think he’s excited to be on Aftersun on Sunday to discuss his journey.'

Asked whether producers feel more inclined now to step in when they see a contestant is struggling, Spencer said: 'I find it very personal. We are like one big family. I still speak to Islanders from every season. It’s not often talked about in the press but there are many crew who have worked on every single season. We take it very seriously and we have updated duty of care procedures.'

'I think Jacques felt like his time was up and as producers we have to respect his decision. Adam came in and got on with a lot of the girls. Did that impact Jacques’ decision to leave? That would be something Jacques would have to explain.'

The producer did reiterate that he was clear it was Jacques' decision to leave.

Asked about the assertion by lots of Love Island fans that there's been a lot of toxic masculinity flying around the villa this year, Spencer replied: 'I think it’s incredibly subjective.Everyone has different interpretations of behavioural traits. I think the program showcases normal relationships. There are also very empowered women on the show.'