Love Island Winners Sammy And Jess Have Split After Two Months

Love Island summer 2023 winners, Sammy Root and Jess Harding, have reportedly split after two months together. Sammy and Jess were crowned champions of the summer series back in July, ahead of fan favourites Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo.
Since leaving the show, the pair appeared to be doing well and spent time meeting each other's friends and family in Essex and west London. But according to The Daily Mail, things have fizzled out between the pair on the outside world. Sammy and Jess have not posted pictures of each other on social media since September – an almost fool proof way of seeing how reality TV couples are doing – and now sources have told the tabloid that they are 'better off as friends'.
Since leaving the villa, Jess has signed a lucrative contract with fashion brand In The Style and is currently on holiday in Ibiza. Sammy recently attended an Intimissimi Uomo event in London with former islander Aaron Francis.
Neither Sammy or Jess has released a statement about the supposed split yet and Sammy still has photos with Jess pinned on his social media page. However, Jess has not posted pictures of Sammy since the start of September.