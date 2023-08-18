Jess Harding Might Have Secured The First Six-Figure Brand Deal Of Love Island 2023

The sun might have set on another season of Love Island, but one half of its winning couple is just entering her golden hour. Jess Harding, a fan favourite since the first episode, is reportedly about to become the first contestant to secure a six-figure brand deal after leaving the show.

Being one half of the winning couple (and finding love, of course) is just starting point for former Islanders. If you want to enter the big leagues like Molly-Mae Hague, Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack, the next step is being signed by a brand. The sooner, the better.

Jess Harding hasn't wasted any time. Just two weeks after her victory, the 22 year-old is adding to her winning streak, with sources revealing that a six-figure deal is being 'lined up' with fashion retailer In The Style.

A source told The Sun: 'Jess met the In The Style team yesterday at an event and everyone loved her. She’s perfect for the brand – she’s relatable and sweet – exactly the kind of person they want to work with. A six-figure deal is being lined up right now.'