Will The Love Islanders Be Told That Boris Has Resigned?

As we process the news that Boris Johnson is stepping down and reflect on his legacy as Prime Minister, one burning question has emerged: will the Love Island contestants be made aware of this momentous day? What are the rules about communicating news from the Outside World?

In 2016, Islanders were offered a postal vote to participate in the Brexit referendum, although they weren't informed of the result while in the villa.

Our understanding is that ITV ensure Islanders have no contact with the outside world during filming and therefore will not be informed of Boris' resignation today.

It's a shame, as we are desperate to hear Jacques' thoughts on the machinations of the 1922 Committee, followed by a lively fire-pit debate about who is best placed to take Johnson's place, weighing up the merits of potential candidates.

Previous political discussions on Love Island have produced some searing analysis. In 2018, Hayley Hughes wondered if Brexit could have a disastrous impact on UK ecology, pondering, 'So does that mean we won’t have any trees?Georgia Steel countered with the firm assertion, 'That’s got nothing to do with it, babe - that’s weather.'

Between the news from Number 10 and the carnage of Casa Amor, we've been more distracted than ever keeping up with the fast-paced developments in both the government and the villa. (Spare a thought for the content creators working double time to deliver us the freshest politicial memes AND Love Island reactions.)