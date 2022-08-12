Love Island: Andrew Has Spoken Out About Jacques ‘Mocking’ Tasha

Only this week, Remi Lambert released a statement on Instagram about the way he’d been treated by Jacques and Luca on Love Island: ‘These guys are not role models or good people. They have not once thought about my mental health. If I wasn't so strong minded, I could've done something stupid to myself by now, but they don't care at all,’ he said.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that Tasha and Andrew unfollowed Jacques after Remi’s post and praised them for being a ‘supportive’ and ‘unproblematic’ couple. Yet, showing solidarity may not have been Tasha and Andrew’s only motivation for distancing themselves from Jacques…

This week, Jacques was accused of ‘bullying’ and ‘mocking’ Tasha after a video from his private Instagram story was leaked. In the clip, Jacques called Tasha a ‘liar’ and an ‘actress’ as she articulated her feelings for Andrew at the Love Island summer ball.

The accusation that Tasha was ‘fake’ in her relationship with Andrew caused endless drama in the villa, and left many viewers horrified after Jacques and Luca relentlessly ridiculed her behaviour as she tried to grow closer to Andrew and asked him to be her boyfriend.

After Jacques' private Instagram was leaked, some fans wondered whether discussions about mental health were genuinely useful: ‘We said f * * k Jacques from the start for his behaviour towards Paige and Tasha in the villa but all of the misogynists used “#bekind” and “men's mental health matters too” as a weapon to excuse his behaviour,’ wrote one supporter. ‘Mental health this, mental health that, until it's women's mental health, right Jacques?’ added another.