Love Island’s Remi Has Called Out Jacques and Luca For Bullying

by Grazia |

Love Island bombshell Remi Lambert has accused Islanders Jacques O'Neill and Luca Bish for bullying him both during and after the show in a damning social media post. His statement comes after Luca and Jacques went on Instagram Live and mocked Remi's rapping skills.

The model shared the video on his Instagram and wrote a lengthy post accusing both Luca and Jacques of bullying and said they should have been kicked out for their behaviour. He said, Don't know why these guys have such a problem with me, clearly got some serious issues they need to sort out. Everyone said I lied about the way I was treated in that villa, but this here is an example of what was going on whilst I was in there. Don't know why they wasn't kicked out for their behaviour to be honest. It's not banter, it's clear signs of bullying.'

He continued, 'You'd think with such a big platform they would use it to promote peace, but they're using it to troll and they're loving the attention. Immature. These guys are not role models or good people. They have not once thought about my mental health. If I wasn't so strong minded I could've done something stupid to myself by now, but they don't care at all. I want justice.'

Viewers of the show rushed to support Remi on social media with one fan commenting, 'Well done for speaking your truth Remi don't listen to anyone saying otherwise.' Remi also received support from fellow Islander Tasha Ghouri as she liked the post as a sign of solidarity. She has also unfollowed Jacques on Instagram. Fans of the show previously called out the ruby player for calling Tasha a 'liar' in an Instagram video during the finals. One social media user wrote, 'Jacques mocking Tasha in his private story is not only DISGUSTING but a COWARD move. Only a few weeks ago he was advocating for mental health.'

As yet, neither Luca nor Jacques have responded to Remi's accusations of bullying.

Remi's statement comes after he claimed his time on the show was 'ruined' after an unaired row with Jacques. The Islander spoke out abut his time in the villa on YouTube series Reality with Will Njobvu. The model admitted he and Jacques clashed multiple times, but the scenes were never aired.

Remi said, 'There was of lot stuff that wasn't aired - a lot of stuff going on. So basically, me and Jacques got into quite a lot of arguments and it just made my experience sh * t. It ruined it for me. People were saying, ''It's because he's got a rugby persona" - but you can't treat people like that.' He also claimed that Jacques made fun of his accent and continuously mocked him. 'We got into a lot of fights,' he added.