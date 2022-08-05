Producers ‘Step In’ To Stop Argument Between Two Bombshells At Love Island Reunion

Already missing this year’s Love Islanders? (Well, we know we are.) Luckily, you don’t have to wait to see them on screen, as this year’s Love Island: The Reunion is hitting screens on Sunday. And it’s already been recorded.

Season eight of the show was one of the most dramatic ever, with secret kisses, ‘tit-gate’, and two voluntary exits. And it won’t surprise anyone that the reunion episode is reportedly going to be jampacked with theatrics too.

Remember Coco of ‘I licked her tit, or whatever’ fame? Apparently she and fellow Casa Amor bombshell Summer get into an argument during the reunion episode which was so intense producers had to get involved. Yikes.

It’s thought the pair were arguing over Casa Amor’s Josh, who Summer has been close with on the outside world, as Coco claimed on Grace Barry’s podcast that she could have slept with him when they were kicked out of the villa.

A fan wrote on Twitter: 'Just been at the #LoveIsland reunion episode filming, very heated exchange between coco and summer production had to step in and close it down Summer made a comment about friends not being real friends on the outside, and Coco was trying to defend herself by saying “It was all banter”, kept going back and forth over the boys (Josh & Billy) for a fair few minutes, production obvs had no idea of context from podcast ep.’

Luca and Gemma also appeared to have an argument on the night of filming the reunion, as they were spotted after the show going to their hotel separately. As reported by the Mirror, Luca quipped to a photographer: ‘Oh don't mate! She's got the right hump with me!’