All The Brilliant Beauty Lessons Love Island’s Tasha Taught Us During Her Time In The Villa

Love Island might be over but for most of the contestants, their new-found celebrity lives are just beginning. So while they make appearances at your local Tiger Tiger and perfect their teeth whitening #AD selfies, we wanted to take the time for some reflection.
While we have learnt a lot about love (specifically red flags), we've also learnt a lot about beauty this season. Yes, it is fascinating to watch the dating lives of a group of strangers, but it's equally fascinating to watch how they approach their make-up, skin and haircare routines.
We've already looked at the specific beauty lessons we've learnt from Gemma Owen, including the exact shade of brown lipstick she became obsessed with in the villa, but we wanted to also take a deep dive into dancer Tasha Ghouri's routine.
The ying to Gemma's yang, Tasha is a bit more experimental with her look. Whether that's through her Y2K nails or her slicked back wet hair.
As Love Island's first (and hopefully not last) deaf contestant, Tasha won not only our hearts but estate agent Andrew's as well and who can blame him after that iconic lap dance.
While we adjust to seeing the couple outside their Spanish villa, here's every beauty lesson Tasha taught us during her time in the villa.
All The Beauty Lessons Love Island's Tasha Taught Us:
Eyebrows can be the trickiest part of your routine to get right and taking a more natural approach like Tasha is the key to avoid looking like a Sesame Street puppet. While she was up for trying new trends in the villa, Tasha's go-to look was paired back and natural. The XX Revolution Soap Stixx Brows was her weapon of choice during the series and is the key to recreating her feathered arches.
It seems ridiculous that people with freckles were made to feel like they had to cover them up when they were younger, when now you can buy make-up tints to cheat them. We love a full coverage base from time to time but it was so nice to see Tasha's skin and natural colouring showing through as a reminder to embrace our own unique features.
The world will never forget the legend that was Molly Mae's 2019 Love Island hair bun and Tasha proved the iconic hairstyle is here to stay, just with a little shaping. Rather than Molly Mae's volumised top knot, Tasha went for a sleek, slicked back bun which was not only practical for that Spanish heat but also damn cute.
While Tasha kept her day-to-day look in the villa super natural, her evening looks were a little more playful. Rather than going for your standard matte neutrals, Tasha played with colours and textures, causing this 17. Glitter Eyeshadow Palette to sky rocket in sales.
Cream nail polish has been unrivalled for years, but 2022 is finally the year where you might actually go for a different finish and if you're taking inspiration from Tasha, it needs to be metallic. Rather than everyday nudes and barely there pinks, Tasha's choice of nails was always a little bolder and this silver is one of our favourites.
If, like us, you were obsessed with Tasha's finale look and that sleek bun, you need to invest in Color Wow's Pop & Lock. Hairstylist Ryan Steedman revealed this is the product he used to create that glossy slicked back look, along with a liberal dose of their shine spray.
No matter her outfit or hairstyle, the one accessory Tasha carried throughout the entire series is her fresh, glowing skin. While back in 2017 we were all piling on the powder highlighter, Tasha's face is the perfect example how that trend has evolved from blinding cheekbones to an overall glow base. If you want the same, invest in your skincare as that hydration really does start from within or cheat it with an illuminating primer.