All The Brilliant Beauty Lessons Love Island’s Tasha Taught Us During Her Time In The Villa

by Laura Capon |

Love Island might be over but for most of the contestants, their new-found celebrity lives are just beginning. So while they make appearances at your local Tiger Tiger and perfect their teeth whitening #AD selfies, we wanted to take the time for some reflection.

While we have learnt a lot about love (specifically red flags), we've also learnt a lot about beauty this season. Yes, it is fascinating to watch the dating lives of a group of strangers, but it's equally fascinating to watch how they approach their make-up, skin and haircare routines.

We've already looked at the specific beauty lessons we've learnt from Gemma Owen, including the exact shade of brown lipstick she became obsessed with in the villa, but we wanted to also take a deep dive into dancer Tasha Ghouri's routine.

The ying to Gemma's yang, Tasha is a bit more experimental with her look. Whether that's through her Y2K nails or her slicked back wet hair.

As Love Island's first (and hopefully not last) deaf contestant, Tasha won not only our hearts but estate agent Andrew's as well and who can blame him after that iconic lap dance.

While we adjust to seeing the couple outside their Spanish villa, here's every beauty lesson Tasha taught us during her time in the villa.

All The Beauty Lessons Love Island's Tasha Taught Us: