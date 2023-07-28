We are still days away from the Love Island finale, and yet the couples already on the outside of the villa are already dropping like flies. It has been reported that two Love Island 2023 couples have already split up, just days after they were dumped from the villa. Yes, really. Catherine Abajeand Elom Ahlijah-Wilson andLeah Taylorand Montel Mckenzie have already gone their separate ways.

According to reports, Catherine and Elom were the first to breakup with an insider telling The Sun that they barely saw each other but 'kept up a pretence' whilst doing interviews. The source said, 'The pair struggled to make it work in the real world and barely saw each other since the show ended. They kept up a bit of a pretence, while they did the podcast circuit, but everyone knew it was over before it even really started. Catherine’s sister made no secret about her feelings towards Elom so it’s no surprise she cooled things off straight away.'

After their appearance on Reality with Will Njobvu podcast, it was evident that their relationship was on the rocks. When Elom was asked by host Will if he was genuinely looking for a relationship Elom repeated the question before nervously replying, 'Do you know what it is...'

'That’s a no,' Catherine quickly responded. 'Currently, I want to focus on myself,' Elom continued as Catherine and Will both burst into laughter.

Elom also posted a TikTok about Catherine's previous flame Scott van-der-Sluis being dumped and 'coming out the villa to get his girl back.' However, according to Scott there is no chance of rekindling things with Catherine. Speaking to ITV following his exit, Scott revealed 'Once the situation is put to bed for me, it’s done and there is no going back.'

It has also been reported that Leah and Montel are also over. The couple have decided to be just friends after Leah realised it wouldn’t work between them outside the villa.

Leah said, 'Our time in the villa was absolutely incredible, but we’ve actually decided to just be friends. We get on really well and I do really like him, but I feel like for me it’s never enough. I’m obviously looking for someone long-term and shares the same values and morals as me.

'I know I’m someone who has very, very high standards, but I feel like there’s just certain things in people that I’m not able to overlook. I’m glad we built a really good connection while we were there and I know that we’re always going to be friends, but in terms of romantic; we’ve decided to end things.'

While things were going well between them, they hit a rough patch during Casa Amorafter Montel kissed bombshell Tink Reading. The couple patched things up though and remained together up until their dumping earlier this month. Many fans are speculating that Montel's Casa Amor kiss was the true cause of their split outside the villa.