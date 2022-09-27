Everything We Know About Love Is Blind Season 3

The pods, the drama and the weddings are back with Love Is Blind season 3! Love is Blind: After The Altar only just dropped and we got to catch up with all our season 2 favourites. From Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones to Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams. Sadly both couples who actually said 'I do' (Iyanna and Jarette and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson) have actually divorced since After The Altar aired.

Iyanna and Jarrette announced their divorce on in August through a joint Instagram statement.The couple confirmed they'll 'begin the process of divorcing,' adding, 'While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay.' The statement also included that 'coming to this decision was far from easy," and the exes will "always wish each other the absolute best.'

The other, married couple from season 2, Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl are now divorced, too. While neither of them have publicly commented on the split yet, a source from PEOPLE confirmed Danielle filed for divorce from Nick in August via records from the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois.

Thankfully, Netflix have not allowed us to stay too heartbroken about these dramatic breakups, as we already have a brand new batch of singletons to meet. Here is everything you need to know about Love Is Blind season 3:

Where is Love Is Blind Season 3 filmed?

New location alert! After two season of filming in Chicago, this year the show will be filmed in Dallas, Texas. Don't worry even though they are in a new location, the pods will be coming too!

Are Nick and Vanesa Lachey still hosting Love Is Blind?

Rejoice! Our favourite husband and wife duo, Nick and Vanessa, are back to help the singles — who all live in Dallas this season — navigate their connections.

Who are the Love Is Blind Season 3 contestants?

Netflix are unlikely to give us the names and faces of the contestants just yet - hopefully closer to the air date all will be revealed...

Is there a trailer for Love Is Blind Season 3?

'Where are you at wifey? Come get me' a male voice shouts signalling the start of the teaser. Netflix have given us a season 3 teaser. However, in keeping with the show's central gimmick, we don't actually get a proper look at any of the people taking part, just shots from behind or with their hands covering their faces. We get a few glimpses of the pre-wedding nerves, the partying and the crying, but it looks like the streamer wants us to go into season 3 mostly blind.

When does Love Is Blind Season 3 Air?