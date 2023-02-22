Love Is Blind Season 4 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

The hit dating show Love Is Blind is back on Netflix for a fourth season, and there's not long to wait! The trailer for the latest season has just dropped and we can't wait to meet the new cast.

The news comes hot on the heels of Love Is Blind: After the Alter where fans were reunited with the cast of season three. At the end of season three, all five couples made it down the aisle but only two actually said 'I do'. The reunion episode answered our main question: are they still together? Answer: yes! Alex and Brennon are still happily married, as are Matt and Colleen. As for the other couples, we'll leave you to watch the episode and find out.

What is Love Is Blind about?

Real life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this popular social experiment, where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. Instead, they get to know each other by chatting through a wall from separate pods and are forced to put their preconceived ideas of what their partner should look like to one side. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but news that the show is back has got fans very excited.

And this season, the Lacheys are heading to Seattle to play cupid. While the line up of contestants has not yet been revealed, those familiar with the show can expect the usual high stakes drama.

When is Love Is Blind back on Netflix?

Love Is Blind returns on 24 March. At that time, the first set of episodes will land on the streaming platform and then three additional weeks of episodes will be added by 14 April. So bingers and once-a-weekers are all catered for.

Who is in the cast of Love Is Blind Season 4?

Get ready to meet a brand new dramatic cast who are ready to fall in love. Watch the video below to get to know the contestants better:

Where can I watch the Love Is Blind Season 4 Trailer?

As for the trailer, it's nothing short of dramatic. The video shows a montage of the upcoming season and it looks both tense and emotional. Expect a great deal of shock, and a lot of jumping and shouting.

If you haven't watched the show before and like the look of the trailer, don't panic. There are 43 episodes to binge on Netlfix already and lots of couples to stalk on social media and find out if they're still together.