Who Is Still Together From Love Is Blind Season 3?

Love Is Blind season 3 has been a rollercoaster journey. From the drama and tears to the sweet moments - it has definitely been an eventful series. The unconventional dating show where contestants propose sight unseen continues to be a major talking point across social media. And this was perhaps the most unpredictable season so far; as the first wedding episode approached, it was just still very uncertain which couples would say 'I do.'
Now, we must remember the final episodes were filmed a few months ago. After the first set of the dramatic weddings aired this week, fans are wondering who is still together in the present day. After a lot of investigating (well, Instagram stalking) here is everything we found out:
Love Is Blind season 3 couples: Where are they now?
Raven and SK had a seemingly easy ride after the pods and proposal. Raven quickly shut down romantic advances from Bartise and as a couple they continued to flourish. However, problems soon started arising due to their different lifestyles. Raven works as a Pilates instructor whilst SK had plans to go back to college in California, miles away from their home in Dallas. Their differences in culture also caused disagreements. As a very free modern woman, Raven was conflicted about whether she could conform to the role of a traditional Nigerian wife.
When Raven said her family wasn't coming to the wedding whilst SK's were very involved this was a sign it wasn't going to work. SK said 'I don't' at the altar because of their very different lives. SK confirmed that he still loved her but it just wasn't the right time to tie the knot. Raven also admitted that she could never be the perfect traditional bride he wanted. But is their love story over for good?
In an interview with Bustle after the breakup, SK hinted that he and Raven are back together and are 'taking' their relationship one day at a time.' He said, 'I’ve been in touch with her. We’re just kind of taking it one day at a time right now.' Raven also told Bustle that she and SK are 'in a great place' since their breakup. She explained, “We’re in, like, Experiment 2.0.' Adding, 'We have so much more of our story to tell, and more of our story to come, so we’re excited about sharing that with you guys.'
Extra TV also seemed to confirm SK and Raven are back together when they published a since-deleted interview with Raven and SK with the headline: 'Love Is Blind Couple SK and Raven Are Back Together Following Wedding Breakup.' Raven and SK also hinted they were on good terms on their social media. So, watch this space!
Nancy and Bartise had a turbulent journey on the show. Bartise was very vocal about another woman, Raven Ross, being closer to his type. This created a lot of conflict and left Nancy feeling very insecure. Their conversation surrounding abortion also got very heated and was a huge social media talking point.
Later in the season it appeared that they were getting a lot closer and were overcoming their challenges. Nancy said 'I do' at the altar in a very shocking moment we didn't see coming. But Netflix left us on a cliffhanger before Bartise's answer. While we have a few days to wait gill we know if they are legally married - we've done some digging to see if they are still together.
There is a clue fans have spotted that suggest they are not together. The finale trailer seemed to give it all away! In one scene, Nancy could be seen walking down the aisle toward the altar with her father. Another scene later showed her walking away from the aisle with a woman dressed in black, as the guests around them looked shocked. If Bartise and Nancy did get married, he would have walked with her down the aisle away from the altar as they made their debut as a married couple to their guests. But because Nancy was walked with someone else, some assume she and Bartise didn’t get married and she walked away single.
However, they do still follow each other on Instagram. We will have to wait and see...
Alexa and Brennon had the smoothest ride on the show out of all the other couples. They were the first couple to get engaged after the pods and are very wholesome. From Brennon embracing Alexa's Jewish culture to Alexa's heartwarming chat with his mother - they are so sweet! Their wedding episode hasn't aired yet but there is no doubt in our minds that they will say 'I do' at the altar.
If you just can't wait for the outcome, we've done some social media digging to see if they are still together.
Since the series started streaming, Alexa and Brennon have both posted quite a few loved-up snaps from their time on the show. If we're comparing with what some of the other contestants have been doing... while this isn't a guarantee of anything, it could be a good sign. Following the new episode release on 26 October, Alexa shared a lengthy post to explain why this week of filming was 'very special' to her.
She wrote, 'Not only do we get to meet one another's families, we really get to experience each other back in the "real world" and see what married life would be like. Although we talked for hours and hours in the pods, having the discussions together back at home just felt deeper and made it all the more real.'
She continued, 'We had conversations about finances, children, religion, goals, and many more important discussions. We really got to see how different our backgrounds are, but it was also reaffirmed that no matter how different our worlds were, we both valued love and family above all else.' It sounds like they're on amazing terms to us!
Cole Barnett and Zanab Jeffrey had their ups and downs after the pods. Cole was very transfixed initially on Zanab not fitting his typical type and that was a source of conflict within their relationship. He went from saying she wasn't his type to over compensating in a short amount of time and it just didn't feel natural.
The biggest hint was perhaps the fact that Cole's family refused to meet Zanab or come to the wedding. His parents said about Zanab: 'She's just not the type of girl we see you with.' This was a very telling sign that this wasn't going to go well. Their wedding episode also hasn't aired yet but we've done some digging to see if they are still together.
Neither Cole or Zanab have given fans any social media clues that point to their relationship working out. In fact, there are more clues that Cole and Zanab aren't together anymore. All of the interior home shots on their respective accounts look vastly different from each other and they've both been careful not to be photographed in the same place.
Unlike Alexa and Brennon, Zanab and Cole haven't really posted much about their journey on the show. Maybe they are not trying to give any hints, but it's not looking likely they are together....
When Colleen told her mum ' I don't know if me and Matt are there yet,' we knew she wasn't going to get married. Matt had a lot of trust issues due to his past relationship and put all that baggage on Colleen. It created a lot of friction between them and Matt always let his anger get the better of him. While their wedding episodes haven't aired yet, Grazia predict they will say 'I don't.' Coleen has voiced her doubts many times.
But are there any clues they are actually together? On Coleen's Instagram she recently posted a picture highlighting how these new episodes have been 'some of our toughest moments but also amazing memories' that she will 'cherish.' She ended it with 'I'll always love our story.' While she doesn't explicitly reveal anything, reading between the lines, it all sounds very final. It's like they have a lot of respect for each other, but it didn't work out...
