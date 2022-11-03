Who Is Still Together From Love Is Blind Season 3?

Gallery Love Is Blind season 3 couples: Where are they now?

Raven and SK had a seemingly easy ride after the pods and proposal. Raven quickly shut down romantic advances from Bartise and as a couple they continued to flourish. However, problems soon started arising due to their different lifestyles. Raven works as a Pilates instructor whilst SK had plans to go back to college in California, miles away from their home in Dallas. Their differences in culture also caused disagreements. As a very free modern woman, Raven was conflicted about whether she could conform to the role of a traditional Nigerian wife.

When Raven said her family wasn't coming to the wedding whilst SK's were very involved this was a sign it wasn't going to work. SK said 'I don't' at the altar because of their very different lives. SK confirmed that he still loved her but it just wasn't the right time to tie the knot. Raven also admitted that she could never be the perfect traditional bride he wanted. But is their love story over for good?

In an interview with Bustle after the breakup, SK hinted that he and Raven are back together and are 'taking' their relationship one day at a time.' He said, 'I’ve been in touch with her. We’re just kind of taking it one day at a time right now.' Raven also told Bustle that she and SK are 'in a great place' since their breakup. She explained, “We’re in, like, Experiment 2.0.' Adding, 'We have so much more of our story to tell, and more of our story to come, so we’re excited about sharing that with you guys.'

Extra TV also seemed to confirm SK and Raven are back together when they published a since-deleted interview with Raven and SK with the headline: 'Love Is Blind Couple SK and Raven Are Back Together Following Wedding Breakup.' Raven and SK also hinted they were on good terms on their social media. So, watch this space!