This Is Where You’ve Seen Laura From MAFS UK Before

MAFS UK returned last night (18 September), welcoming the latestgroup of brave (and bonkers) brides and grooms to the TV experiment.

But for one cast member, Married at First Sight is not the first instance where her love life has crossed over into the world of reality TV. Finance manager Laura Vaughan - who viewers watched apprehensively wed tennis coach Arthur Poremba in the first episode - previously attempted to find love on Celebs Go Dating.

Hampshire-based Laura starred on the Channel 4 show alongside fellow single Holly in November last year, with the pair double dating former soap actor Gary Lucy and ex-TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

In one scene filmed during the foursome's countryside break, the girls rock up to the date, expecting one of the men - at least - to have whipped them up a meal. After Pete compliments their 'fabulous' appearances and offers them a drink, Laura doesn't waste time letting her light-hearted disappointment be known.

'So you didn't fancy cooking for us then,' Laura remarks, before referring to the private chefs, 'You're just getting someone to slave away.'

Ever the joker, Pete replies, 'Well, we didn't want to give you food poisoning on the first date.'

The reality star then asks whether they've had a date as 'intense' as the one they're on.

'No, this is a first,' Laura admits. (Although we're sure that has changed with her recent venture on TV.)

Laura and Gary - who has just welcomed a child with fellow Celebs Go Dater and former Love Island star Laura Anderson - did enjoy a brief flirt during the getaway. From a cheeky kiss in the hot tub, to Laura joking, 'Let's go' when Gary joked he makes 'beautiful babies', it did seem like there was chemistry. But Gary later admitted in a confessional that he had 'checked out' (as well as admitting he was thinking a lot about the other Laura).

On entering the MAFS experiment, Laura - who was previously married for ten months - confided that she didn't want history to repeat itself.

'I have my fingers firmly crossed for a positive outcome,' she said. 'I don't want another divorce.'