Is This Proof That Aidan Is Going To Be Carrie’s Happy Ever After?

Now that the excitement has slightly died down at the news that THE Aidan Shaw is returning to the Sex and the City franchise after pictures emerged of John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker filming scenes together, we’re ready to bring the hype back up once again.

It seems Carrie and Aidan’s brief kiss in the 2010 movie Sex and the City 2 – despite both parties being married to other people – wasn’t the last of their relationship and good things are in store for the couple.

In fact, And Just Like That’s creator Michael Patrick King has dropped a massive hint that this could be it for Carrie Bradshaw saying in an interview, ‘I didn’t bring Aidan back to fail!’

Wait what? Has Michael just confirmed that Carrie and Aidan are endgame? After all these years, has Carrie finally found true love?

Speaking about Aidan’s return to And Just Like That, SJP admitted, ‘It’s a rich relationship. It’s undeniably exciting as an actor and certainly for writers to explore. Who are they now? Are they good for each other? Are they, you know, apologetic? Are they trying to course correct in some ways? Are they better for each other? Are they worse for one another? And it’s just a hugely joyful thing to explore with that actor, with John Corbett, because he brings so much to it.’

Aidan was first introduced as a love interest for Carrie in season three, becoming engaged to Carrie in season four. However, things weren’t meant to be - Carrie struggled to commit whilst Aidan was never able to get over Carrie cheating on him with Big - who would later go on to become her husband.

Luckily his character was slightly redeemed in series six when he revealed that he’d settled down and welcomed a baby boy with furniture designer Kathy. Is he now single? What’s happened to Kathy and their three sons?