Sarah Jessica Parker Has Officially Entered Her Kate Middleton Era

The Princess of Wales’ wardrobe for official engagements is a predictable affair. She’s sure of the styles that suit her and even when she opts for the unexpected, you can rest assured she will have tapped one of her go-to design houses to create a custom gown for her.
One such brand is the British label Jenny Packham, which since the beginning of her role as a senior royal has kitted out her wardrobe time and time again. From state dinners, to movie premieres and Olympic ceremonies, the label founded in 1988 is to her what Topshop is to us: a failsafe wardrobe hero.
Now, its grown-up take on event dressing has attracted another member of high society. For last night’s 25th anniversary celebration of Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker donned a polka dot midi dress by the brand, complete with bow-embellishments and an A-line skirt. She styled it with matching polka dot peep-toe heels and - in true blue blood manner - sans handbag.
Unlike Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker has entered a more pared-pack era of dressing... ish. The actor who usually has a knack for outré looks was spotted earlier that day in a minimalist, long-sleeve dress by Gabriela Hearst, delivering the antidote to her famously eclectic on-screen wardrobe. While Jenny Packham is not what you’d associate with minimalism, it’s certainly a nod to a mature approach to getting dressed with a real Bradshaw twist. And if it’s good enough for HRH, it’s definitely good enough for SJP.