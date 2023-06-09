Sarah Jessica Parker Has Officially Entered Her Kate Middleton Era

by Henrik Lischke |

The Princess of Wales’ wardrobe for official engagements is a predictable affair. She’s sure of the styles that suit her and even when she opts for the unexpected, you can rest assured she will have tapped one of her go-to design houses to create a custom gown for her.

The Princess of Wales at the South African state dinner in a dress by Jenny Packham ©Getty

One such brand is the British label Jenny Packham, which since the beginning of her role as a senior royal has kitted out her wardrobe time and time again. From state dinners, to movie premieres and Olympic ceremonies, the label founded in 1988 is to her what Topshop is to us: a failsafe wardrobe hero.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Jenny Packham ©Getty

Now, its grown-up take on event dressing has attracted another member of high society. For last night’s 25th anniversary celebration of Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker donned a polka dot midi dress by the brand, complete with bow-embellishments and an A-line skirt. She styled it with matching polka dot peep-toe heels and - in true blue blood manner - sans handbag.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Gabriela Hearst ©Getty