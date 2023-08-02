Wait, Is Liz Truss Going On I’m A Celebrity 2023?

Following the high ratings and buzz the show received last year with former Health Secretary Matt Hancockappearing in the line-up, ITV bosses are reportedly keen to get Truss on board.

Hancock resigned from his post in June 2021 after it emerged he had broken his own lockdown rules as CCTV images of him kissing his aide Gina Coladangelowere released. It was later revealed that they were having an affair. Hancock admitted that this broke the government's own social distancing rules and later stepped down as an MP. The former Health Secretary also chose to abandon his constituents to appear on the reality show. Despite the controversy surrounding Hancock's signing, ratings soared with 8.5 million people tuning in to watch the show at its peak.

It seems like ITV bosses are hoping to replicate last years ratings success by recruiting politicians like Liz Truss, who have stepped out of the political limelight. However, Truss was not ITV's first pick. It’s been reported that despite Boris Johnson being offered the highest fee in the show’s history, he rejected it when approached by he show. It’s believed ITV bosses were willing to pay more than £700,000 to have Johnson star in the reality series.

A TV insider told The Sun, 'After seeing the effect of having former Health Secretary on the show last year, bosses were keen to repeat the feat in the new series. High-level politicians are virtually guaranteed to create controversy in the camp — which equates to compulsive viewing for fans at home.' They added, 'Having signed up Matt in 2022 and made an approach to Boris this year, jungle producers realise they have nothing to lose by targeting the biggest names in Westminster.'

Other big names that reportedly interested ITV executives included former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and former Chancellors Sajid Javid and Kwasi Kwarteng.