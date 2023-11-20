I’m A Celebrity: No Matter What You Think Of Jamie Lynn, Commenting On Her Face Isn’t Right

Opinions about primetime TV are par for the course, but predictably and disappointedly, so are people's unwanted and unasked-for comments about a woman's age and looks.

Jamie Lynn, 32, is not the first - nor will she frustratingly be the last - female star to be cruelly trolled within such a damaging and hateful narrative.

After just one episode of I'm A Celebrity, the singer, actress and sister of pop star Britney Spears has been labelled 'rough', told she's 'aged horribly', and one viewer went so far as to tweet, 'Bad vibes age quicker.'

'Just had to Google the age of Jamie Lynn Spears because I swear she was a similar age to me,' someone else wrote on X, 'and she is. So why does she look like she's pushing 50?'

Another compared her to her older famous sister, writing, 'Can't believe she's nine years younger than Britney.' A second also couldn't help but do the same, shamefully penning, 'I don't know if she looks so old, she just isn't as pretty as her big sis. Now granted, Britney doesn't look like she used to either.'

It's a classic tale of hate breeds hate, as much of the hurtful discourse surrounding Jamie Lynn escalated via conversations on X. One male viewer felt the need to wade into a tweet that said Jamie Lynn looked 'old as f**k'.

He wrote, 'I was just thinking that, I used to watch Zoey 101 when I was like 14 because I fancied her, but holy f**k, she has aged like milk, she's the same age as me.'

Thankfully, there was some women empowerment going on amid the degrading commentary.

'Oh fgs [for God's sake] she's 32, so what? As long as she's healthy and happy what business is it for anyone to criticise her appearance?' someone wrote online.

'Age shaming. Stop it,' a second simply urged, as a third questioned, 'Why talk about her age, it is personality that matters not, how old she looks!'