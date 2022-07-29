If Ekin-Su Wins Love Island, Is This Proof She’d Steal The £50,000?

In years to come, there will be one person we'll all remember from this series of Love Island: Ekin-Su Culculoglu. From her adlibs while singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to her crawling along the terrace for an elicit snog with Jay Younger to her enemies to lovers storyline with Davide Sanclimenti, the actress just knows how to be excellent reality television. It’s in her blood.

With the final just days away, it’s no secret that we’re hoping Ekin-Su and Davide take the crown, purely for the amount of entertainment the pair have provided us. But, if Ekin-Su does win, she might be about to pull her greatest theatrical trick of all.

Yep, according to The Sun, before Ekin-Su entered the villa she said she’d consider stealing the £50,000 prize fund if she felt her connection wasn’t genuine. In alleged texts to a friend, the savvy star said: ‘It’s a game show at the end of the day, it’s business. If it’s not genuine I’d be tempted. But I’m at the right age to find the right guy. I know what I’m looking for. I want to find The One.’

Well, she did say she’d only swipe the cash if she didn’t think she found ‘The One’. And, we don’t know about you, but we’re convinced her and Davide are the real deal. On last night’s date, when the pair were serenaded (very randomly) by Alfie Boe, Ekin told Davide: ‘I feel like I’m in a dream. This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever been on in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted.’ (We’re not crying, you are.)

Ekin-Su and Davide are not only the internet’s favourite to win, but the bookies also have them down as winners. According to PaddyPower, the couple’s odds are 1 / 8 - meaning from a £10 bet, you’d only get £11.25 if they won.