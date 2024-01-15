Liberty Poole: ‘I Haven’t Seen Jake Cornish In Over Two Years’

Tonight, Love Island returns for it's special All Stars series featuring now three-time Islander Liberty Poole. Liberty originally appeared on the 2021 series of Love Island before making a surprise visit to US-based show Love Island Games last summer. How does she feel about going back in? We sat down with Liberty Poole to find out...

How are you feeling before going in?

I’m honestly so excited. Hopefully it’s third time lucky!

What will you do if Jake is in there?

So the last person that I officially had as a boyfriend was obviously Jake. That was over two years ago now, and I haven't really seen him since… I think I saw him a couple months after at my friend Lucinda's birthday party, who was on the show. And I haven't seen him since then. So it's been a very, very long time. For me there's no bad blood there. And I've dated people since him. So for me, it was so long ago. I guess you don't know how you're gonna react when you're in that situation. But it's nothing but good vibes. And I think for me, I don't regret what happened the first time round. I think we ended because there was incompatibility there. If we happen to be both in the villa together, I definitely don't want to take away from his experience, and I don't want him to take away from my experience. And so I hope he finds love and I'm going to focus on finding love, but I'm going in there, and hopefully there's new people in there to speak to.

So your experience wouldn’t be with him?

I don't think so. I mean, people change, people grow. I've matured and stuff. But I think we ended for reasons at the time that was based on incompatibility. If he was in there, I wouldn't really focus on rekindling with him when I could build maybe a really nice, long lasting connection with someone else. But hopefully, if he is in there, he finds love.

Would you give words of warning to any other girls?

I don't know who he is now. I haven't spoken to him in two or three years. I don't even know who he is as a person or what he is like. If a girl likes him, and they're getting on and they're really happy, then that's great for them. And I'm not gonna interfere with that. But he's just not… I wouldn't say he's for me.

What have you learned from you other times on Love Island?

I’ve had a bit of a [...] habit shall we say, of going for bad boys. My friends laugh at me because I’m a bit of a hopeless romantic. I’ll always say, ‘Oh my gosh I’ve never felt a connection like this before.’ I kind of get swept up in the moment. I’m also usually very tunnel vision on one person. I'm not used to dating multiple people at once. So I want to go in, maybe test the waters and take it a bit slower this time. I want to actually get to know people for their personality traits and maybe not be so swept away by abs and chemistry week one.

If the right person isn't in there for you, would you potentially walk again?

I think it depends how far we are in the process. I’m not gonna fake anything to stay in.

A lot of girls who watch this show love you because you're so body positive, are you more body confident than ever before?

When I was on the season in 2021, I did have some insecurities from past relationships of not really ever feeling pretty enough or good enough. I think I'm definitely more confident in who I am as a person. I still lead with my personality, because I think it's your personality that makes you who you are, looks fade at the end of the day. But I love my curves. I love my 32 E's... they're annoying to get in tops sometimes but I love them.

If you do find love, do you want that person to be your eventual husband?

I’m going in with the mindset that I want to find love. But I'm just trying to be a realist because usually I'm very optimistic and I get carried away and I'm in love after a week.

What reality show would you love to do after this one?