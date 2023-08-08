Harry And Meghan Have Bought The Movie Rights To A Bestselling Romance Novel

For the latest development in Harry and Meghan’s journey through the media and entertainment landscape, the couple – and their production company, Archewell - have reportedly bought the rights to a popular romance novel, Meet Me At The Lake, the plot of which some have noted draws parallels with their own lives.

The movie adaptation is part of their deal with Netflix, which gave us their shock documentary Harry & Meghan released at the end of last year. Carley Fortune’s novel is a New York Times bestseller, and has garnered quite a following after only being released in May. We can’t wait to see who is cast.

Here’s everything we know about the Meet Me At The Lake film adaptation, and Harry and Meghan’s connection with it.

What is Meet Me At The Lake about?

The book follows the lives of Fern and Will, who meet for one day in their twenties and instantly connect. They then arrange to meet one year later, but only one of them shows up.

Fast forward ten years, and their lives collide once more. Will they reconcile? Has their connection stood the test of time?

When will the Meet Me At The Lake film adaptation be released?

Seeing as the movie rights have just been secured and the Hollywood writers’ strikes continue, production could be delayed and we may not know a release date for some time. But we’ll update as soon as we know more.

Is the story similar to Harry and Meghan’s love story?

There does seem to be some parallels between the book's plot and Harry and Meghan’s relationship.

We see both protagonists, Fern and Will, overcome emotional issues rooted in both childbirth and over the death of a parent in a car accident. Previously, Meghan has revealed she has dealt with post-partum depression and Harry lost his mother Princess Diana in a car crash. The plot also refers to Fern’s ‘broken home’ and issues that have stemmed from that – Harry and Meghan have both had divorced parents.

The story is also set near Toronto, a special place for Meghan as its where she shot Suits for seven years. It’s also the city where the couple made their first public appearance.

Will movies be Harry and Meghan’s new niche?

It definitely signifies a move into a different part of the entertainment industry.

Harry and Meghan have both worked on their own books – Harry’s memoir Spare broke numerous records, and Meghan is thought to be writing a tell-all book of their own – and have released numerous documentaries on Netflix, including Harry & Meghan and Harry’s Heart of Invictus documentary which is set for release this summer.