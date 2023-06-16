Here’s All The Reasons Meghan And Harry May Have Parted Ways With Spotify

This morning, in a joint statement released by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Spotify, it was announced that the £18million deal for the couple to produce podcasts on the streaming platform has come to an end.

The decision means Meghan’s award-winning Archetypes podcast has not been renewed for a second season, despite securing legendary guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling for thoughtful conversations on the damage caused to women through oppressive labels.

The contract was signed in 2020 and billed as a long-term relationship that would produce several series, the first of one of many major commercial agreements the Sussexes committed to after stepping back as senior royals and relocating to California.

Archewell Audio, the Sussexes own production company, went on to produce the Archetypes podcast with Spotify to chart-topping success with millions of listeners. A statement from both parties said they were ‘proud of the series we made together’.

‘I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative,’ Meghan said of the podcast when she won a People’s Choice Award for it in December. ‘And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them. It has been such a labour of love.’

Why did Meghan and Harry's Spotify deal end?

So, what happened, how has this multi-million-pound deal come to an end so abruptly? American tabloids would have you believe that the couple failed to produce enough content for Spotify to make it worth it – with some estimating the Sussexes won’t receive the full sum of the $25million (£18m) deal, losing out on £10million. But given that Meghan’s podcast unseated Joe Rogan’s top spot (the consistent number one podcast on Spotify with over 11million viewers per episode) when it was first put out last year, Spotify has hardly suffered for listeners.

Perhaps then it’s not about Meghan and Harry failing to satisfy Spotify, but the other way around? Some reports suggest the couple were keen to find a new home for their podcast ventures, following in the footsteps of Barack and Michelle Obama who ended their contract with the streaming giant a year ago allegedly due to the limiting exclusivity element. Essentially, they didn’t want their podcast to only be available on Spotify.