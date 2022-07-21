Gemma Owen’s Mum’s Tweets Could Spell Bad News For Luca Bish

If there’s one thing we know about Love Island it’s that our opinions about contestants can change quicker than the boys’ heads will inevitably turn in Casa Amor.

Just days ago, Luca Bish, coupled up with Gemma Owen, seemed to be the most genuine lad in there as he talked Jaques O’Neill down from the ledge ahead of an explosive confrontation with bombshell Adam Collard (Jaques went on to leave the villa, with speculation online he’d been asked to by producers).

Fast forward less than a week and Luca’s overreaction to a Movie Night clip of Gemma ‘entertaining’ Billy Brown’s flirtations coupled with his ongoing mistreatment of Tasha Ghouri has lead to one shrewd social media commenter tweeting what we’ve all been thinking.

The viewer in question? Louise Bonsall, mother of Gemma Owen (and wife of record-breaking former footballer Michael Owen, but that’s beside the point) who Luca claims to be ‘in love’ with.

The incriminating tweet?

‘I hope Tasha is ok, I feel it’s close to bullying now which is so sad to see.’

Tasha has been the recipient of Luca and Dami Hope’s bad moods and bad opinions since early on in the series, ever since she decided to initially keep her options open and explore connections with new arrivals. Dancer Tasha has been coupled up with estate agent Andrew Le Page since episode one, but only in the last few days did she take the plunge and ask him to be her boyfriend.

And despite Andrew telling Tash he loved her later that night and Tash reciprocating, it wasn’t enough to stop Luca and Dami undermining her motives, of accusing her of being ‘fake’ and of using Andrew to get to the final. Andrew even confronted the two, asking why people who were supposed to be his friends were targeting his new girlfriend and making her unhappy, with the pair insisting they ‘wouldn’t apologise’ (they have, now, apologised – although viewers suspect in no small part down to a nudge from producers).

So Louise speaking out in defence of Tasha not only echoes the sentiments of a lot of us, but also has an underlying significance: Gemma has made it clear from the beginning that if her mum isn’t a fan of Luca, then their budding relationship is going nowhere fast. And given his recent behaviour, Luca has certainly lost a lot of fans.