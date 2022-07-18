Luca’s Controlling Behaviour Towards Gemma Was Double Standards At Their Worst

The fall-out from movie night is continuing on Love Island - but there’s one person who was far more annoyed than he should have been: Luca. One clip of Casa Amor boy Billy speaking to Gemma was enough to send Luca into a tailspin, even though Billy and Gemma knew each other before the villa, and Gemma has stressed repeatedly that they're friends. And unlike most of the other contestants and their antics in Casa, Gemma didn’t encourage Billy’s flirting or do anything with him. But Billy fancying Gemma was enough to wind Luca up - and, worst of all, somehow be Gemma’s fault.

Luca’s line of reasoning for this is that Billy wouldn’t have flirted with Gemma if he didn’t think he stood a chance. Most of the boys, including returning bombshell Adam, agreed. When later confronted by Luca, Billy then decided to back this up, by telling Luca that he only flirted with Gemma because he thought he could get somewhere. But this is nonsense. As if it's Gemma’s fault - for purely existing - that a man fancies her. It's sexist: you cannot blame a woman for being attractive (and as women everywhere will know, men will still try flirting with you, even if they think they don’t stand a chance).

Luca’s behaviour during last night’s episode was double standards at their worst. He was possessive and misogynistic. He said he didn’t ‘want a bird no-one fancied’ - problematic itself - but by his reaction, he clearly wants a desirable woman, but one who he’s also able to control.

To further highlight how he treats women, he spoke to Billy like they were mates, but spoke to Gemma with disdain. He even laughed during the clips of the other boys misbehaving during their time in Casa, and explained that it was only natural for him to encourage the boys to crack on and ‘have fun’ as he wanted to stay loyal to Gemma. But his reaction while watching the clip of Billy speaking to Gemma was fury: he couldn’t stand the thought of so much as another man speaking to Gemma - even though she didn’t really entertain it. His disrespect doesn’t stop at Gemma either, he even had a go at Tasha for simply defending Gemma.

It’s yet to be seen what’s going to happen with Luca and Gemma, but we’d advise her to run as far as possible. And with not one, but two challenges tonight (snog, marry pie being one of them) sadly we can’t imagine the boys’ reactions are going to get any better.