Emily In Paris Season 4: Is Emily Moving To Rome?

In true Emily in Paris fashion, season three ended on a cruel cliffhanger.

For a quick refresher, its dramatic climax included Camille jilting Gabriel at the altar - 'you and Emily have been in love with each other since the moment you met. I’m sorry, I really am, but I can’t marry you' - Alfie breaking things off with Emily as a result, and Gabriel revealing that Camille (who had been playing away with artist Sofia) was pregnant.

A lot to digest, right? Well, Emily in Paris' titular actress Lily Collins has given the ultimate teaser to tide us over until season four drops on Netflix. Spoiler: she will be switching up cities. Yup, she is giving up her idyllic life in the French capital for... we won't say much more, aside from when in Rome...

It has not been announced yet. But after some detective work, we can assume it will be landing on the streaming platform in the latter part of 2023.

Season one dropped in October 2020, whilst the next two came in December 2021 and December 2022 respectively. So, it might be a case of cosy nights in, binge-watching on the lead-up to Christmas.

What has Lily Collins said about the new season of Emily in Paris?

Each year, Tudum: A Global Fan Event takes over São Paulo, Brazil, where Netflix dishes out hotly-awaited updates on their biggest original films and series.

And during the proceedings, Lily assured die-hard Emily in Paris fans that the dramatic note last season ended on does not end there.

'So much happened that we need answers to,' she said.

The actress has promised 'more fun', 'more fashion' and 'more drama' in season four, and dropped the bombshell that Emily will have to decide if everything she's ever wanted, is really what she needs.

As well as teasing the prospect of Gabriel and Emily finally ending up together, Lily concluded, 'While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.'

'We need a release date immediately!' was just one fan reaction.

'I can't wait,' wrote another.

However, others were unsure about the city switch-up, replying, 'I don't want it.'

Is there an Emily in Paris season 4 trailer?

A full trailer has not yet been released but we do have this announcement trailer from Lily Collins.

Who is in the Emily in Paris season 4 cast?

It has not been confirmed, however here are just some of the Paris high-flyers we hope to see back on our screens for season four.