The Emily In Paris Season 3 Trailer Has Just Dropped – Here’s Where To Buy The Outfits

There's no two ways about it, Emily in Paris was not always received kindly by reviewers. And the fashion came under fire too (berets = clichéd, apparently). But the critics can eat their hats because consumers who, let's face it, hold much more power in these matters anyway, were thoroughly on-board with the titular character's eclectic style of dress from the get-go.

The trailer has just been released for the third season - and there's plenty to discuss. We don't, however, want to spoil anything for anyone so we'll just stick to talking about the clothes, which are as extra as ever. One item that features heavily is a rather jazzy piece of knitwear that is about as Emily - aka, the clothing equivalent of bright-eyed and bushy-tailed - as it's possible to be. The jumper in question is from Essential Antwerp, which is famous for its main character knits, and is still available for £260. (Psst: @emilyinparisoutfits is your go-to source for all the intel.)

The first season had a huge impact on shoppers, which means you can expect viewers to be clicking 'add to basket' as soon as the series airs in December. According to global fashion search platform Lyst, searches for items included in the first season skyrocketed after its premiere. On their shopping list was Kangol's bucket hat - searches increased by a whopping 342% - and Ganni's asymmetric skirt - demand surged by 289% in the 48 hours after the show dropped on Netflix.

Brands who've experienced extra traffic include Marc Jacobs (92%), Kate Spade (34%) and Ronny Kobo (22%). But perhaps the biggest decider of all? Searches for red berets - yes, the symbol of all that is wrong with Emily in Paris - increased by 100%.

Without further ado, here's how to shop the outfits from season three. De rien!