This Is Lily Collins’ £25 Secret Weapon For Soft And Shiny Hair

If you've been rewatching Emily in Paris as intently as us at Grazia HQ, you must have caught Emily's picture perfect hair – which sits highly on Pinterest boards aplenty. Three seasons in and we are always picking up new style tips or beauty lessons from Miss Cooper, who is played by the lovely Lily Collins. But not only is her hair a statement on-screen, its just as fabulous off camera as well.

And you'll be glad to know in Collin's latest instagram video she revealed 'her secret weapon' is, the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day, Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo, £25. She captioned her video and said: 'A lot of dry shampoos can make my hair feel dry and dull, but THIS one keeps my hair soft and shiny'. She went on to say this shampoo is her favourite and she keeps one in every bag - with hair like that...we're taking her word for it.