Ekin-Su’s Reaction To Nathalia Shows How Much Davide Has Ruined Her Confidence

It’s something viewers have been noticing for weeks, the slow disintegration of our favourite Love Island women’s confidence. And last night, it really peaked – even Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu seemed insecure. After four new bombshells entered the villa, it was clear that Ekin viewed Nathalia Campos as a potential obstacle in her and Davide Sanclimenti’s love story. But it wasn’t dramatic or entertaining to watch, it was just sad.

After the boys – being the worst ever as usual – encouraged Davide to show Nathalia and Lacey Edwards around the villa, Ekin’s eyes followed the girls intently. Her gaze sad, she was left alone with only Adam Collard for support (who would’ve thought it?), consistently asking whether she had ‘anything to worry about’. Hours earlier, Ekin had seemingly looked to Davide for reassurance when it was announced the bombshells would arrive that night, to little avail.

Naturally, we got a bit of the old Ekin back when she pulled herself together and affirmed that she’s a ‘Turkish delight’ but her reaction is far from the self-assured, confident woman viewers have come to love. And it’s all down to the male Islanders treatment of women this series, not just towards Ekin but all the girls. We’ve seen the women being sworn at during arguments, slut-shamed by groups of men and gaslit when they’ve called out inappropriate behaviour.

In fact, this week Ofcom received more than 3,000 complaints about misogynistic behaviour displayed by male contestants and domestic violence charity Women’s Aid publicly demanded guidelines on what behaviour is and isn’t acceptable on Love Island and is working with ITV to address the issues raised.

‘We cannot stress highly enough how seriously we treat the emotional well-being of all of our islanders,' ITV have said in response to complaints. 'Welfare is always our greatest concern, and we have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times, who monitor and regularly speak to all of the islanders in private and off-camera.’

That being said, viewers are still concerned about Ekin.